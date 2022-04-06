This might take some coordination, but we’d like to offer a cheer for a local dance team while simultaneously singing the praises of a local group of young musicians.

Selah High School’s Viking Pom Squad skipped off with its third straight state championship March 26, emerging as the best in the 1A/2A category.

Meantime, 13 mariachi musicians representing four grades from Grandview High School are on their way to a statewide competition at Central Washington University on April 29 after dazzling judges at a regional competition in February.

The two groups aren’t the only ones from around here who’ve won acclaim well beyond the Yakima County line, of course. But they’re the latest examples of why we remain convinced that our region is in good hands with the next generation.

We’re also impressed with the level of instruction that generation is getting from local teachers and advisers.

Grandview band director Scott Carson has grown Mariachi Gran Vista from a dozen or so students six years ago to about 70 this school year. That’s an impressive turnaround, considering, as he told the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Vanessa Ontiveros recently, that he had little knowledge of mariachi when he took over.

So Carson did a lot of listening to what students could teach him.

Apparently, the more he listened, the more they heard him. Interest in the mariachi program spread as students realized that Carson was taking the sound — and the meaning — of mariachi seriously.

“I wanted to participate in mariachi for the reason that it was my culture, something that I always grew up listening to” freshman violinist and vocalist Paola Lara Campos told the YH-R.

At Selah High School, co-coach Shawna Treat — who splits her time as a payroll specialist for the district — emphasized how hard the dance squad is willing to work.

The 19 members regularly put in four hours a week to work on routines, ramping up practices as competitions draw near. The team, which includes dancers from all four grades at Selah High School, also commits to performing at home football games and other events year-round.

Treat noted another quality the team has, which could help explain its consistent success: “They treat each other like family,” she said.

So the next time somebody laments that all kids do is join gangs, tear up the back roads on four-wheelers or spend hours mindlessly flipping through their phones, point out what these young people have accomplished.

And the next time somebody says they’re voting against a school levy request because arts programs are superfluous and a waste of money, mention what these kids — and the rest of our community — have gained through public education.

The results speak for themselves.