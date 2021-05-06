Did you hear that little sigh of relief Tuesday?
That was the collective reaction many around the Valley had to Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to keep Yakima County in Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington reopening plan for at least another two weeks. Inslee said he’ll keep the plan on pause while health officials monitor the state’s progress against COVID-19.
For local businesses, this is good news, at least for the short term.
Among other things, it means restaurants and other establishments can continue to allow 50% occupancy, or a maximum of 400 people — whichever is lower — into indoor spaces.
For local health officials, it’s a chance to keep encouraging the public to follow safety precautions and get vaccinations, which offer clear protection against getting infected and winding up in a hospital — or, say, the morgue. The free and widely available shots also prevent recipients from spreading the disease and sending others to hospitals or — well, morgues.
After Tuesday’s announcement by the governor, the Yakima Health District wasted no time issuing an announcement of its own, imploring residents to get their shots:
“As we all look forward to a safe and open summer, the best act of service we can do is get the COVID-19 vaccine and continue following public health recommendations,” Dr. Larry Jecha, interim health officer said in a news release. “In doing so, we will be able to enjoy more activities as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
For other local officials, the state’s pause is also an opportunity — an opportunity to be responsible leaders and present a united front in battling a deadly pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 400 Yakima County residents.
To their credit, the Yakima City Council promptly passed a proclamation Tuesday night encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. The proclamation came at the urging of the Downtown Rotary Club.
The Yakima County Board of Commissioners, however, apparently still can’t see much point in promoting public health. So instead of a proclamation, they fired off a letter to Inslee complaining that decisions on reopening should be left to them.
And tying the reopening plan to vaccinations is unfair and needless, commissioners Ron Anderson, Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde told the governor — despite the clear correlation between vaccination rates and incidents of infection and, of course, death.
“We cannot be governed according to the views of those among us who are most risk-averse,” the commissioners’ letter said. “The public is tired of this approach and is pushing back hard, as I am sure you are well aware.”
McKinney has said repeatedly that she has nothing against vaccinations, but she believes they should be a matter of choice. That’s understandable, to a point.
But dismissing what health experts tell us about safety steps and not getting vaccinated means you’re thoughtlessly making choices for others, not just yourself. By choosing to be potentially contagious, you’re taking away other people’s choices, and you’re willing to risk their very lives.
It’s a little like saying, “I can see pretty good in the dark, so I’m not gonna turn on my headlights, no matter how much danger that might put anybody else in.” Or, “I know we’re under a red-flag fire warning, but I know what I’m doing — I’m torching the weeds along my driveway today anyway.”
Look, nobody enjoys having needles stuck in their arms. And heaven knows we’re all sick of wearing masks.
But following the advice of doctors and scientists seems to be working. The more people have been getting vaccinated, the fewer have gotten sick.
Come on. We all want the same thing here: getting the world back to normal as soon as possible. Let’s do it the right way.