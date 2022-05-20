If you’ve been through a summer or two here, you’ve likely felt the stab of fear at spotting a plume of smoke boiling over a nearby ridge.

How close it? What’s the wind doing? Will we have to evacuate?

Wildfire season, to everyone’s growing dismay, has become a full-contact sport in recent years. And as climate change turns up temperatures and dries up water supplies across Washington and the rest of the West, it’s only getting worse.

As the Yakima Valley knows all too well, it only takes a few embers drifting onto a roof, into some shrubbery … and suddenly flames are roaring through neighborhoods, consuming precious possessions and devouring dreams.

The state Department of Natural Resources knows a little something about that, too.

That’s why DNS is extending a relatively new program called Wildfire Ready Neighbors to Yakima County. It’s a free service that facilitates neighborhood networks and gives residents a chance to invite local wildfire experts to inspect their property, assess specific fire risks and offer preparedness advice. It also helps connect residents with resources — including grants —to address problem areas around their homes.

As one of the state’s highest-risk areas for wildfires, Yakima County is among the first communities to get the service, which was tested last year in Chelan, Okanogan and Spokane counties.

The program is similar to Firewise Communities, which emphasizes fire-resistant home building materials, thinning trees and brush to create defensive space around homes, safe access for firefighters and emergency planning. Many Yakima County neighbors previously linked up to prepare for fire through that program and on their own.

Redoubling those efforts each year makes sense.

Hilary Franz, the state’s commissioner of public lands, was among the officials who were in town last week promoting Wildfire Ready Neighbors. More than 660,000 acres of Washington lands burned last year, Franz said — and 107,000 acres of that total were in Yakima County, where the shrub steppe can ignite like gasoline.

“Wildfires don’t see property lines, and people with homes in areas at high risk of wildfires are only as strong as their weakest link,” Franz said during her Yakima stopoff. “It’s why neighbors who live in places like Yakima know they must band together to ready themselves, their homes and their properties against wildfires.”

The state’s hoping to get as many people signed up for Wildfire Ready Neighbors as possible by June 19. They’re even offering a shot at winning a $300 Coastal Farm & Ranch gift card.

The gift card’s a nice touch, but it seems to us that being prepared for the worst and connecting with your neighbors is incentive enough. Protecting your home, pets and family is as close to the core as it gets.

The effectiveness of this program remains to be seen, of course, but the thinking seems practical and reasonable. However it goes, we’re glad to see the state being proactive.

Meantime, if you’re interested in giving it a try, you can sign up online at WildfireReady.com or by calling 1-877-WA-READY.