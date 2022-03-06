Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson earned his keep last week after spearheading a settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, that will bring the state a whopping $183 million.

That’s substantially more than Washington would’ve received under a proposed $70 million settlement Ferguson objected to in a New York court last August.

Purdue Pharma is the maker of OxyContin, the prescription painkiller that turns out to be highly addictive. Abuse of the drug has resulted in about half a million deaths in the past two decades, including at least 600 a year in Washington.

The settlement, which involves Washington and eight other states and Washington, D.C., was announced Thursday. The deal stipulates that the money must be used to prevent or treat opioid addiction.

All told, the Sackler family will pay out roughly $6 billion in the agreement. They aren’t admitting any wrongdoing, and the settlement will insulate them against any further civil suits.

To be sure, the money can’t fill the holes OxyContin has left in so many families. But managed properly, $183 million will go a long way toward alleviating the opioid abuse between now and 2039, when the last of the settlement money comes in.

Ferguson took a well-deserved bow in a Thursday statement: “We stood up to the Sacklers and forced them to relinquish more of their fortune to help undo the damage they caused.”

Now comes what could prove to be the harder part: making sure the money actually does the state some good.

A sum that large is sure to encourage a lot of dubious ideas, which should be swatted away like flies.

It’s crucial that any decisions about how the money is used be made by responsible and knowledgeable people — people who can keep their eyes on the intended purpose of the settlement.

Given the recent and ongoing struggles many counties, including ours, have had responding to the COVID crisis with scientific, health-based strategies, we’d urge state leaders to consider carefully before blindly handing large checks to local leaders.

Many county commissions and health boards have a long way to go in proving they’re responsible enough to administer anything as complex and demanding as addiction treatment or prevention programs.

State officials aren’t perfect, either — we’ve seen enough examples of mismanagement and outright corruption to convince us that we should never abandon the principle of checks and balances in government.

So our advice is to develop some precise and strictly enforced protocols for how the settlement money is — and isn’t — used over the next decade and a half.

After a battle as hard-won as Ferguson’s, it’d be a shame to squander his winnings.