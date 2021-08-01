Next time you’re feeling overwhelmed at work, consider what Tina Podlodowski’s been dealing with.
As chair of the Washington State Democrats, she was on the road last week, visiting the Yakima Valley to talk about what her party can do to win more votes around here.
Good luck with that — Democrats are as rare as hen’s teeth in these parts, and in the current political climate, it doesn’t look like anybody’s planning to change sides anytime soon.
But Podlodowski’s no shrinking violet, and she’s not giving an inch in her quest to turn Central Washington blue … or at least a lighter shade of red.
“We don’t want to give up on a third of the state,” she explained during a stop at the Herald-Republic. With 37% of Washington’s voters living in rural communities, Podlodowski continually emphasizes in her travels that Democrats’ values closely match the values many rural voters claim to hold dear.
And she’s playing the long game. Election by election, Podlodowski sees Democrats gaining ground in Washington’s outback.
The mantra is “lose by less,” she said with a laugh.
Meantime, she helps the party actively recruit community members who seem like promising candidates — “people who really want to solve problems in their communities.”
Now that sounds refreshing. Remember when individual candidates’ ideas and character were as important as party affiliation?
Whether you agree with Democrats’ values or not, Podlodowski’s policy-vs.-party approach is the kind of thinking that might unlock some of our ongoing legislative logjams. And it’s why changing — or at least toning down — a few colors on the voting map might be worth a try.
Most of us claim we’re sick of partisan bickering, frustrated by political standoffs that hinder progress.
Yet the red-blue war drags on. We’ve now sunk to the damaging extremes of watching calculating politicians boast about their efforts to make sure the other side accomplishes nothing. No thought of compromise or collateral consequences to voters or the programs that should be serving them. Just obstinate blocking of everything in general.
How’s that supposed to help anything?
Democracy is based on the art of compromise and earnest negotiation. Under the two-party system, the hope is that respectfully debating diverse political views leads to resolutions we can all live with — resolutions that have taken into account everyone’s needs, concerns and points of view.
When one party dominates an area long enough, though, some points of view tend to get dismissed without consideration. People become disenchanted and give up on government and anything ever getting better.
What’s that mean for us?
Well, maybe it means having “two Washingtons” isn’t working that well. Maybe it’s time to look for more common ground and less political dirt.
Maybe deep-blue places like Seattle need to listen to a few more conservative voices and give them serious consideration.
And maybe, just maybe, Central Washington needs to listen to a few more voices like Tina Podlodowski’s.