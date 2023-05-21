You know how it is at airports — lots of tired, cantankerous people standing around waiting.
It’s like that when they try to build them, too.
Just look at last week’s decision by the state to replace the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which since 2019 has been looking for an appropriate site to expand regional air traffic capacity.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill brought by state Reps. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, and Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, that will reset the effort to get some new runways built — somewhere — and establish a whole new statewide work group to study the problem.
For a variety of reasons, that could leave Yakima up in the air.
With residents of four west-side communities vigorously objecting to the idea of building new airports anywhere near them, local officials had stepped up and suggested expanding the Yakima Air Terminal to meet the state’s needs.
Yakima’s plan would make our airport an electric aircraft hub, which could relieve some pressure on larger metropolitan airports.
But as Inslee signed the Fey-Dent legislation, he seemed to indicate he’s leaning more toward expansion of existing west-side facilities.
What that means for Yakima remains unclear, but city officials aren’t giving up just yet.
“The Yakima airport has been refining a strategy to meet the air transportation needs,” Airport Director Rob Hodgman said in a news release. “Yakima continues to be the only community to volunteer to provide additional aviation capacity.”
Could be. But either way, all that extra capacity is years away.
That electric aircraft hub that local officials envision is based on emerging technology that is at least a decade away. And given the state’s reset with that new study group, we’ll likely be waiting a long time on answers about our regional role, too.
It’s kind of like standing in line at the departure counter for two hours, then having your flight get delayed. Or maybe just canceled altogether.
According to The Seattle Times, the state’s new group has no mandates and no particular deadlines. It’s supposed to make some sort of a report — but not until 2024.
It seems clear the state is done thinking about adding new airports. Apparently, the focus from here on will be limited to expanding the ones we already have.
“It is important for the state,” Inslee said in a letter to the Legislature, “to first fully consider increasing capacity at existing airports throughout the state, excluding Sea-Tac, before it considers siting a new airport.”
Meantime, the future is circling.
Though plans are underway to expand Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Everett’s Paine Field, existing airports are straining at the seams. At best, the planned expansions would increase capacity from 50 million passengers a day to 67 million by 2030.
Problem is, daily air traffic in the area is expected to be around 94 million by 2050. That’s a lot of people stuck waiting in Denver or Salt Lake City instead of making it to Seattle — or Yakima.
No doubt state leaders are aware of the urgency to keep routes into and out of Washington viable for business and pleasure, but wadding up four years of work by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission and starting over seems inefficient.
If the governor and lawmakers were skeptical of the feasibility of a new airport, why wouldn’t they have simply directed the CACC to focus exclusively on expansions and forget all about new sites? Why throw out the background knowledge commission members have gained studying the problem for this long?
Yet here we are.
According to a recent city survey, Yakima sentiment tilts heavily in favor of the idea of expanding our 825-acre airport by more than 3,000 acres to accommodate more traffic. Still, legitimate concerns over noise, pollution, traffic and safety have set off a lot of alarm bells.
This state-level reshuffle just seems to prolong the uncertainty — for a long time.
So for now, it looks like we might as well just hang onto our ticket, stick in our earbuds and keep waiting.