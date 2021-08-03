Today is Election Day — democracy’s holiest of days.
A number of important primary races are on local ballots, including a Yakima County commission seat, three Yakima City Council positions and a spot on the Yakima school board. In Selah, a City Council seat and two school board positions are in play.
It’s not a day to take lightly, though it’s worth noting that several candidates for some of these offices didn’t provide profiles or position statements for the county auditor’s voters guide. That seems telling to us, but it’s your call.
This is a day when we all get a chance to have a one-vote voice in what kind of community we want to be. It’s a day to take action, not just complain impotently in the relative safety of Facebook groups or sitting around the bar with your friends.
Today is about personal responsibility, too. Living in a democracy doesn’t give you the right to do whatever you please. It gives you the right to pursue happiness within the limitations of community standards, and it requires you to do your part by being a good citizen.
Part of being a good citizen is participation; casting an informed vote is the most basic thing you can do to serve your country. Melodramatic as it might seem, people really have died to protect your right to fill out your ballot and turn it in.
Given the current political storms, this is also a day to be thankful we live in a state where voting is encouraged — a state where voters can cast ballots without onerous restrictions. We’re not Georgia, Texas or any of the other states whose leaders have shamefully used false pretexts to make it harder for some folks to participate in elections.
That’s not democracy. That’s how they do it in countries that end up unstable and unsafe.
And heaven knows we’ve seen enough instability in recent years that we have no excuse for not appreciating the value of diversity, the importance of civil discourse, the peaceful transfer of power.
Today of all days, we need to honor the sanctity of democracy.
Ballots are due by 8 tonight. As usual, the county auditor’s office is willing to bend over backward to accommodate local voters’ questions and needs.
Get this done. Because the old saying is right: You can’t gripe if you don’t vote.
And the last thing any of us want to do is surrender our right to gripe.