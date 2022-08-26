A Yakima Herald-Republic report earlier this week noted that Yakima County government is nowhere near immune from the labor shortage that’s gripped much of the country for the past two years.
No surprise there. With the national unemployment rate in July at a near-historic low of 3.5%, public and private sector employers alike are struggling to fill staff openings.
Larger, more profitable private businesses and corporations have some obvious options. They can always trim CEO compensation by a few million bucks, or — far more likely — raise consumer prices to cover higher entry-level pay or sweeten incentives to lure new workers.
But it’s not that simple for public agencies like the county. Yakima County’s $271.3 operating budget and $70 million general fund have to cover pretty much everything in the way of county services and staffing.
And in an era of widespread disdain for all things governmental, raising taxes to cover higher pay isn’t exactly the kind of thing anybody’s apt to push when they’re campaigning for county elected offices.
The harsh truth, though, is that the county — which normally employs 994 full-time staffers — has more job vacancies than anyone can remember: 44 unfilled positions as of this week.
The sheriff’s office, short four deputies and limping by with a total of 11 unfilled jobs, is perhaps the hardest hit of all departments.
The office is funded for 13 dispatchers, but at one point earlier this year, Sheriff Bob Udell said he was down to five. That meant people working 12-hour shifts with no days off and supervisors rotating through the work schedule.
“We’re doing OK,” Udell told the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito. “We’re getting our functions done. We are stressed, but we are managing.”
The sheriff is hoping to make some hires soon, but since the department pays about 20% less than other comparable law-enforcement agencies, it won’t be easy.
In May, county commissioners increased pay by 5% across the board in several departments, and Udell expects “significant” raises for his department before too long.
That should help. At least in the short term.
But the bigger take-away here is that unless you’re crazy enough to be serious about defunding the police (or the FBI or whatever), it’s worth remembering that basic public services aren’t free. That includes law enforcement.
If we expect competent, professionally trained officers to protect our families, our homes, our businesses and our roads, we have to be willing to pay them what they’re worth.
And when someone’s prowling around your back door in the middle of the night or your 13-year-old daughter hasn’t been seen since she left school four hours ago, capable cops are worth every penny they get.