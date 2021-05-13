Let’s go shopping Saturday.
The weather should be perfect for strolling the sidewalks of Yakima, more and more of us are getting our vaccinations, and we could all stand to get out and stretch our legs.
Besides, Saturday just happens to be the Downtown Association of Yakima’s first Spring Into Downtown event. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s a lot like the popular Small Business Saturday promotions that DAY has been hosting for the past few autumns, only this one’s in the spring — and it involves a lot more businesses.
The idea, DAY’s executive director, Andrew Holt, told Yakima Magazine recently, is to get people back to downtown Yakima and introduce them to shops they might not have visited.
In all, 47 local merchants are taking part. And for everyone’s safety, they’ll all follow some basic health precautions, including masks and social distancing.
It all sounds kind of … well, normal.
It also sounds like an easy way to help out dozens of shops that have endured one of the worst years anybody could’ve imagined. These are businesses that have had to close or limit services for months, and it’s cost them dearly.
They’ve hung on by their fingernails in some cases, and they’ve had to be more creative than ever before about finding ways to serve their customers. For the most part, though, the things they’ve learned and the changes they’ve instituted have made them more responsive and more relative to local shoppers.
They’ve gotten savvier about reaching clients online, gone to great lengths to deliver their products and services to customers’ front doors. And they’ve done their best to accommodate confusing and rapidly changing health rules.
Yes, at a time when online shopping has spiked and given behemoths like Amazon obscenely large profits, our own businesses have sacrificed and suffered. But they’re still there for us.
This Saturday, let’s be there for them.