Maybe it’s the sunshine, the return of warm weather. Who knows?

Whatever it is, we can’t help but feel encouraged by at least three local news stories from the past few days. The common denominator in all three? Evidence that we’re a community with a heart:

Ten local school districts

announced this week that they’ll figure out a way to keep serving free lunches to kids through the summer. That means nearly 44,000 children, ages 1 to 18, will be assured of at least one nutritious meal a day, rather going hungry.

Yakima County is distributing

to local agencies that offer front-line help to people experiencing homelessness. Roughly 70% of the total will go to Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and the Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic, both of which have been doing impressive work to get people out of crises.

And Comprehensive Healthcare has just completed

that will allow the clinic on South Fourth Avenue to care for more people battling addictions. With overdose deaths up by a troubling 66% in Washington in the past three years, the more comfort that’s available, the better.

Sure, lots of communities — most, probably — offer programs and services to take care of their own.

But it’s nice to see how widespread and coordinated our local services are.

That’s no accident.

In an interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic just a few weeks ago, Neighborhood Health CEO Rhonda Hauff emphasized the collaboration that she’s seen develop among government and social service agencies around the Yakima Valley over the years.

And this is where all that collaboration shows: The past week’s news suggests that we’re a community that not only has the compassion to extend help, but has local helpers who are savvy enough to survey our needs realistically and avoid duplicating services.

Not every community can say that.

In fact, Hauff — recently named president-elect of the highly respected National Health Care for the Homeless Council — told us that many community leaders from other parts of the country are looking to the Yakima Valley as an example.

Great. We hope what we’ve learned here does some good in other places.

Meantime, though, in another wrenching year filled the clouds of wars, economic setbacks, corrupt politicians, hate groups and global climate worries, it’s nice to take a pause and take in some good news.

Every once in a while, a little sunshine breaks through.