Sometimes it pays to read the news.
Case in point: The state’s Fair Start for Kids Act, which took effect July 1 after Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law back in May.
It’s a pretty big deal for families scrambling for child care. But as the Yakima Herald-Republic’s Vanessa Ontiveros explained in a story we ran last week, a lot of local families who could benefit from it apparently haven’t even heard of it.
Under the new plan, parents who receive subsidized child care will now pay no more than 7% of their monthly income on child care copays. Before, they could’ve owed up to 20% of their income.
And more families are eligible for help now — households that earn up to 60% of Washington state’s median income can qualify. According to the latest census, statewide household median income was $73,775 in 2019.
State officials estimate the Fair Start for Kids Act will affect about 6,000 families.
The local response, though, has been mixed.
Child care providers Ontiveros spoke with report that some parents are seeing immediate benefits. In at least a few cases, parents who were about to remove their kids from day care were surprised to hear about the lower copays — and relieved to realize they’d still be able to afford care.
Sadly, though, one provider said some parents not only hadn’t heard about the Fair Start for Kids Act — they didn’t believe it.
Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised.
In an era where information — some true, some laughably false — assaults us at every turn, it can be tough to know what to believe. Or what to even bother reading.
We aren’t just talking about social media, either. Take a look at the stunning range of topic-driven magazines next time you’re waiting in the grocery-store checkout line — we even spotted a glossy-paged publication the other day that was exclusively devoted to anything fans might need to know about Justin Bieber.
Not much about the Fair Start for Kids Act, though.
This could be one of those moments when we realize some of the drawbacks of living in echo chambers, where we filter information by what or who we believe. We inadvertently separate ourselves from mainstream knowledge by burrowing into our own news silos and tuning out anything we disagree with or aren’t interested in.
In the Yakima Valley, local politicians sometimes add to the problem. If state government is involved in it, some are quick to tell you, it’s obviously another example of Olympia’s overreach. No matter what it is.
Whatever’s going on in this case, we hope state officials keep pushing out easily accessible and digestible information on the Fair Start for Kids Act until all the families who could benefit from it are aware.
It might not be as provocative as Justin Bieber, but it’s good news for a lot of local moms, dads and kids.