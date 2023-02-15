Like many relatively rural areas, the Yakima Valley is learning a hard lesson: don’t take local, accessible medical care for granted.
Yakima used to have two regional hospitals. Now we have one — and it’s been struggling to overcome serious financial issues for the past few years.
Toppenish just lost its only maternity-care clinic and is working to establish a special hospital tax district to help get OB/GYN services back in town.
Some of the problem can be traced to the COVID-19 crisis, but a lot of it comes down to financial factors that were wreaking havoc long before most of us had even heard of coronaviruses.
One of the greatest issues is a shortage of nurses — a problem that only got worse as the pandemic ground down overworked and underappreciated professionals. A devastating number of nurses, many of them traumatized by a seemingly endless overload of suffering and death, left the health care business when COVID was at its worst.
That nursing shortage, which has forced many hospitals to hire expensive temporary substitutes to cover blank spots on work schedules, makes the cooperation we’re seeing among local nurse-training programs and health care institutions all the more important.
As the YH-R’s Santiago Ochoa reported a few days ago, hospitals are increasingly reliant on nursing schools like the ones at Yakima Valley College, Heritage University and Washington State University.
“We need to support these students in their learning,” Arla Dunlop, clinical education manager at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, told Ochoa.
She’s absolutely right.
And we’re glad to see that so many of her local colleagues in the health care profession share that view.
With more than 6,000 vacant nursing positions across Washington, hiring is highly competitive. Though it’s a relatively long-term solution, collaborating with and supporting local schools is the best way for Yakima Valley health care facilities to secure a steady stream of new talent.
Often, hiring people who already live here means employers are gaining workers who are apt to stay here — they likely have deep community ties. Family and friends, favorite coffee stands, beloved hiking spots.
Heritage University graduated 21 nursing students last year, and Dr. Christina Nyirati, director of Heritage’s nursing program, told the YH-R that all but three of them are now working in the Yakima Valley. The three who aren’t, she said, plan to return eventually.
It also stands to reason that nurses with strong local commitments might put a little more heart into the care they provide. They’re taking care of their neighbors, after all. And that seems like the essence of what quality health care should be.
So we applaud the partnerships that have grown between local schools and local hospitals. They’re healthy for the health industry, they provide viable opportunities for local career-seekers and they go a long way toward safeguarding the health of every Yakima Valley resident.