It might be a little like latching the barn door after the horses have left, but it’s still good to see Yakima County commissioners calling for a local moratorium on solar farms.

That’s not to say that we’re opposed to solar farms — the electricity they’ll generate is obviously a welcome benefit to the region, particularly as energy needs mount.

But Yakima County seems to be an emerging hot spot for solar energy, and it’s simply shortsighted to grant developers the go-ahead without fully considering what the projects will mean for our area. Currently, that consideration is sorely lacking.

Two local farms are already cleared to go and two more are awaiting final approval, but Friday’s decision by the commissioners puts future projects on hold until the county can develop much-needed siting standards.

Solar farms take up a lot of space — maybe 1,000 acres or more. The four that are in the works now would each cover wide swaths of open land east of Moxee. It’s arid country that currently supports a variety of wildlife species and could also be viable as farmland.

Which helps illustrate why the need for siting rules is so important.

“When you talk about a 1,000-acre solar farm, you need development standards,” planning official Tommy Carroll told the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito on Friday. “What’s the impact to ag, flight patterns for the Yakima Training Center, cultural resources? Right now, we don’t have any of that.”

Commissioner Amanda McKinney has focused on what the projects might mean for agriculture.

“We should be using our land to its highest and fullest use, which is water storage and growing food,” she said during last week’s board talk.

Such considerations should be spelled out, and local priorities should be codified before anybody starts evaluating individual development plans — especially with proposals as significant as solar farms.

A comprehensive set of standards to make sure none of those concerns are overlooked is crucial.

Ideally, of course, the standards should be in place before taking up any development proposals. That would help cut the risk of decision-makers compromising local values to accommodate specific applications.

It would also be fairer to the developers themselves — if they knew in advance what the community’s standards are, they’d be able to tailor their plans to fit the local landscape.

And a well-thought-out set of siting standards should help prevent random, patchwork growth that is all but impossible to undo.

So we’re happy to see commissioners take a pause here.

Yakima County has a lot to offer solar farm developers, but it has a lot to offer the rest of us, too.