Today is a day for dreams.
Today more than 300 young soccer players are at Sozo Sports Complex, meeting with and learning from players and college coaches from around the region. And before the day’s out, the kids will have a chance to show the coaches — from at least 10 college programs — what they can do.
It’s an unheard-of opportunity for aspiring players coming from a relatively rural and out-of-the-way place like the Yakima Valley.
It’s also an inspiring example of giving back.
Today’s clinic and college showcase is the work of a four-month-old nonprofit called Community First Soccer. The organization’s founders are former Eisenhower soccer star and current Tacoma Stars midfielder Sebastian Navarro and his college teammate and roommate, Iovani Rodriguez.
Navarro’s bringing along some of his Stars teammates and most of the players from Yakima United, his former team. Rodriguez, who’s an assistant coach for the Saint Martin’s men’s team these days, is bringing his boss. Coaches from Central Washington University, Yakima Valley College, Columbia Basin College, Walla Walla Community College, Montana State Billings, Highline, Blue Mountain and Tacoma are there, too.
It’s a pretty impressive lineup — especially in the eyes of a bunch of kids ages 4-13 who have dreams the size of London’s Wembley Stadium.
“That’s the most important thing for me is for them to see that it’s possible that they can stay here,” Navarro told the YH-R‘s Luke Thompson last week. “They can work hard and they can reach a higher goal.”
As awed as the kids are feeling today, the rest of us should be pretty impressed, too.
Putting together something of this scale nearly always means kids or parents have to come up with some money. Bringing in coaches and players for clinics like this usually means travel costs, lodging fees, meals and other compensations. Then there are site rentals, equipment costs and on and on.
Not today. Thanks to Navarro and Rodgriguez’s connections and hard work, Community First Soccer’s camp is free for every kid.
They’re getting valuable help from the ELLA Sports Foundation, which works to improve opportunities for Latina athletes and other girls of color. ELLA’s partnerships with large companies have secured free gear and other donations.
Yakima’s Skyhawks Kids Sports Camps, along with local soccer clubs Sozo FC and the Central Washington Sounders, are chipping in, too. And Sozo has agreed to waive its parking fees for the event.
Like we said, today is all about dreams.
The kids who take the field today don’t have to worry about how it all came about, they’re free to focus on soccer. Today they can just be kids with dreams.