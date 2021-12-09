Anyone who’s lived here for any length of time can feel it in the air these days: it’s snow season.
The bare trees, raw wind and cheerful “Think snow!” signs around town only underscore the point. Soon, the weather forecasters will start speculating on the chances of a white Christmas.
As usual, skiers and other winter sports enthusiasts are crossing their fingers for a good winter blast. So are farmers and schoolkids — especially so this year.
That’s because students in the Yakima, Sunnyside, East Valley, Mabton, Mt. Adams, Selah, Wapato and Zillah districts found out this week that snow days will be true days off this school year. No required remote classes — the logistics forbid it.
Not much beats a free day off in the middle of the week, especially if you can go outside and play in the snow.
Farmers, on the other hand, aren’t playing. Their livelihoods ride the currents that flow through local reservoirs and rivers and into Yakima Valley irrigation systems. Much of that water supply depends on the depth and consistency of the snowpack that should accumulate in the Cascade Range by springtime.
November was a little rainier than usual, but it didn’t bring much snow. The United States Department of Agriculture estimates the local snowpack is only at 17% of average.
It’s still early, though, and the experts aren’t overly worried yet. Long-term forecasts suggest we’ll see cooler-than-average temperatures and a substantial amount of precipitation in the coming months.
All of this adds up to a simple fact that many of us tend to overlook: nature still runs our lives.
It’s perhaps more obvious around here than in many other places. And depending how you look at it, it’s kind of a comforting thought.
Despite the steady encroachment of elegant new homes on the ragged hills that were once wild and open spaces, despite whether we believe in science or support the government, and despite how much money any of us have, in the end, nature still runs this valley.
If it doesn’t snow, our crops are in trouble and our wells could dry up. If it does, our heat had better be working and we’ll have to slow down as the roads ice up.
We’re OK with that.
Given humankind’s track record, sometimes it’s good to remember we aren’t in charge of everything.