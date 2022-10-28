For Yakima County clerk: Mischa Venables
We have no reason to question the professional skills of either of the two candidates — Billie Maggard or Mischa Venables — in what is perhaps the most contentious race on the local ballot this November.
Both are Republicans currently employed in the Clerk’s Office, and both seem knowledgeable, intelligent and hardworking. Venables is a senior accountant who has been involved in cleaning up the office’s finances after the problematic Janelle Riddle administration and making sure audits are clean. Maggard is an office specialist and court clerk with firsthand experience in the courtroom.
But based on what we’ve observed in firsthand interviews and seen during at least one recent candidate forum, we sense a distinction in their temperaments.
During a Zoom meeting with the Editorial Board earlier this month, the discussion at times took on the tone of a middle-school argument — Maggard scoffed as Venables described some of her current duties and longer-term goals for the office. At one point, Maggard dismissed outgoing Clerk Tracey Slagle, who’s stepping down in January after a four-year term: “She’s not a leader,” Maggard said flatly.
On several occasions, Maggard rolled her eyes or snickered as Venables considered our questions.
It takes two to tango, of course. Venables shot back with a few pointed responses of her own during our visit, and Maggard complained more than once that Venables was interrupting her. Yet Venables appeared determined to maintain her poise, while Maggard showed little inclination to restrain herself.
It’s understandable when temperatures rise in passionate political debates — no one is immune, and clearly both candidates are passionate about their work. But Maggard’s conduct during this campaign seems unbecoming of someone who’d be an administrative and financial officer for Yakima County Superior Court.
She’d also be the supervisor of a staff of professionals who hold critical responsibilities affecting all of us. While we trust that she understands the day-to-day work, we’re skeptical that she’d have the patience or the diplomacy to be an effective manager.
Whether by resignation or dismissal, it seems unlikely that whoever loses this race will remain in the office, which is already shorthanded. That’s truly a loss for the public; in a perfect world, they’d get along and continue working together.
But if we can only keep one, we’ll take our chances with Venables.