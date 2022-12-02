More than three dozen local businesses had some reasons to smile last weekend — and that should make all of us happy.
Downtown Association of Yakima’s annual Shop Local Saturday drew crowds of shoppers who checked in for chances at prizes and went home with bags full of gifts purchased at the 37 local shops that took part.
The event, which DAY started in 2019, is meant to remind people that big-box retailers and online stores aren’t their only option — especially during the holidays.
It’s a good reminder.
While most of us are used to being inundated with precisely targeted messages and slick, sophisticated ads from national mega-retailers, it’s worth remembering that local stores have lots to offer, too. You don’t even have to worry about whether hackers are stealing your credit card information if you’re browsing online.
“Small businesses are usually run with more care and treat the customer with respect,” shopper Jared Heimbach of Yakima told the YH-R‘s Santiago Ochoa. “They help keep money circulating inside the city itself. I’d rather pay my neighbor for a coffee than a corporation.”
Great points. While this week’s Cyber Monday rolled up more than $11 billion in national sales, the people who profited from it couldn’t care less about Yakima businesses like The Little Soapmaker or Churchill’s Booklovers’ Haunt.
Yet small businesses are the backbone of America’s retail sector, employing about 61 million people — nearly half of the country’s private sector workers.
So we’re glad to see that DAY’s event was a success again this year, and we applaud the shoppers who take the time to consider ways to keep their money circulating in the Yakima Valley.
The businesses might be small, but they’re a big part of our community.