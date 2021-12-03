It starts every year about this time.
The bell-ringers standing in the cold outside stores, the heart-tugging appeals in the mail or at your grocery checkout to help feed the hungry and the needy. We see the faces of the volunteers trying to help, but most of us tend to look away when we catch a glimpse of the people who need the help.
If we see them at all, that is. Many of them hide their need, ashamed to ask for help or admit they can’t quite make ends meet – especially during the holidays, when their kids long for gifts just as cold weather is driving up heating bills.
We want to help, but we don’t know what to do. And the problem can seem so overwhelming that we don’t even know where to start.
That’s why the Yakima Herald-Republic started its annual Season of Sharing campaign more than two decades ago.
We began with a simple premise: Rather than burying everyone’s spirits under a mountain of community-wide needs, why not spell out the basic, individual needs with which local people are struggling?
Needs that might feel back-breaking in one desperate home but which could seem like a snap to someone else.
Maybe a load of firewood for a senior living alone. Some toys for a family of three. Decent clothes for a dad interviewing for jobs. Or maybe just some help getting a car running again.
If you break it down into specific needs and explain a little about the people who need the help, we figured back then, the solutions might seem easier.
All these years later, it seems like we were right. Generosity from up and down the Yakima Valley has meant thousands and thousands of dollars’ worth of donated cash, goods and services – and it’s touched countless local lives.
As we begin another year of Season of Sharing, we’re following the same basic plan as in years past: We partner with community service agencies to make sure the cases we spotlight are legit, then we leave the rest to you.
So there it is. Simple as it gets.
You don’t need to feel overwhelmed and guilty this year. Solutions are staring you right in the face.