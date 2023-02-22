At a time when public schools across the country are enduring unprecedented criticism — even outright hostility — from parents and organized anti-government groups, it’s refreshing to see how Yakima Valley districts are proceeding.
As the YH-R’s Vanessa Ontiveros reported last week, districts up and down the valley are opening their doors and reaching out to parents. Administrators and teachers are answering questions, offering support classes and extending all the help they can in getting kids through school safely and successfully.
The goal is to make education a true partnership between schools and parents.
From Mabton’s upcoming Parent Institute Day to evening and other off-hours sessions with parents in Grandview, East Valley, Yakima and beyond, local school districts are making an honest effort to meet that goal.
And districts are doing their best to meet parents on their own terms. Outreach programs are available evenings, weekends, in Spanish and in a variety of forums. Some even offer food and child care to make attendance more convenient for parents.
“We want to feel like (families) feel a sense of belonging and connection with the district and with the buildings and the staff,” Kimberly Rayl, director of teaching and learning in the Mabton School District, told the YH-R.
Many of these local initiatives are based on the principles of the Strengthening Families Program, which emphasizes evidence-based family skills training that’s geared toward a range of communities. Parents gain knowledge and specific strategies for topics like raising adolescents or handling the stress of being a parent.
And many offer guidance for parents whose kids are considering pursuing college courses, bringing in community partners like Yakima Valley Partners for Education and Yakima Valley College’s College Assistance Migrant Program to provide precise answers. Anyone who’s ever faced the paperwork involved in college applications can appreciate a benefit like that.
So while Florida and other states are busy banning books, limiting the scope of school curricula and imposing restrictive and subjective values on students, it’s nice to know our community is focused on providing balanced educations.
As any school administrator or teacher worth their salt will tell you, though, schools can’t educate kids on their own. Whether it’s helping with homework, supporting their kids’ extracurricular activities or offering support during the inevitable rough patches every student faces, parental involvement is crucial.
That’s why it’s especially important for parents and teachers to be on the same page — and that doesn’t happen without the effective and ongoing communication that these programs foster.
As we said, it’s refreshing and reassuring to see local districts’ commitment to parental involvement in their children’s school experiences.
It’s another reason to appreciate the community we live in.