No getting around it, it’s been a tough year.
Eye-popping inflation, a hard-fought election, droughts, floods, fires, storms and a stubborn pandemic that’s killed millions and still isn’t quite done.
And no, we don’t seem any closer to making peace with our national political differences.
But the holiday season rolls around anyway, and it’s hard not to be at least a little cheered by the warmth that always seems to emanate from deep within the community this time of year.
It’s there again — look past the angry TV screens and social media rants and you’ll see it.
Christmas toy drives for children, community dinners for the lonely and hardy bell-ringers who smile through the cold, even at the people who brush past without giving anything.
Some of the warmest community traditions, though, come through our public schools. The YH-R’s Vanessa Ontiveros wrote about a couple of them — East Valley School District’s annual Turkey Bingo and McKinley Elementary School’s turkey trot — just the other day.
The point of both events is to make sure nobody goes hungry or feels left out this Thanksgiving.
East Valley’s bingo game, which has been going on for nearly three decades now, gave away prizes and frozen turkeys donated by local businesses. Players buy their way into the bingo game by donating non-perishable food items.
Everybody wins.
McKinley’s turkey trot, meantime, sent turkey dinners to nearly 50 families this year and the school raffled off additional frozen turkeys and hams to students for this year’s holiday meals.
That’s a lot of warmth to spread.
Since the founding of this country, local schools have been community focal points and gathering places. Events like these, as East Valley principal Eric Hevland, noted, bring people together.
In an era like this, that alone is something to be thankful for.
But when those events provide tangible benefits, they also nourish our sense of community. They make us all stronger, kinder.
They remind us that around here, the warmth isn’t just from the fresh-cooked holiday meals.