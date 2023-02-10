In a perfect world, public schools wouldn’t have to go before voters and beg for money.
They’d have all the resources they need to educate our kids and help them grow into the kind of people you’d be proud to have as neighbors.
“If I were king for a day,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun told the YH-R’s editorial board recently, “I would get rid of local levies. We should force the state to do its job.”
But Braun’s not king, and in this world, we’re stuck with property tax levies, which pay for school needs that state funds don’t cover.
Three school-funding measures are awaiting Yakima County voters’ judgment right now — Highland and Selah are seeking replacement levies, and Mabton is asking voters to reconsider a bond to fix up the junior/senior high school.
We think all three measures deserve approval. Here’s why:
The Highland School District wants a four-year replacement levy that would help pay for such necessities as teaching materials, staff training and technology. It would also go toward extracurricular activities and building maintenance costs.
The levy would generate an estimated $1.47 million starting in 2024, rising to $1.7 million by 2027. It would cost property owners about $1.77 per $1,000 of assessed valuation — the same rate they’re paying now. And since levies qualify for state matching funds, the district would get double what it’s asking from patrons.
The same is true in Selah, where the school district is asking for a four-year replacement levy that would be dedicated to learning materials, technology, and athletics and activities.
In Selah, however, there’s a twist that works in taxpayers’ favor.
The new levy would raise tax rates from the current $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, but because the district recently refinanced its bonds at a lower rate, the overall tax rate would actually be lower — it would drop from $3.22 to $3.05 per $1,000.
The levy would raise $4.9 million in 2024 and $6.2 million by 2027.
The Highland and Selah levies need only a simple majority to pass.
Mabton, meantime, is taking another run at a $12.8 million, 25-year bond measure that would cost taxpayers $2.61 million per $1,000 of assessed property value. The same measure won 54% of the votes this past November, but under state law, bond measures need 60% to pass.
Considering the conditions Mabton students and staffers are enduring at the junior/senior high school, it’s tough to argue against this one.
In addition to security upgrades at the front doors, the money would help pay for new classrooms for junior high students, who are now working in portable units that are decades old. It would also mean a new kitchen at the school, where cooks don’t even have the facilities to make meals from scratch — they have to prepare them at Mabton’s elementary school and haul them back to the secondary school.
While we agree with Braun that it would be nice if the state could pay for more of our schools’ needs, the hard truth is that one way or another, they’re our kids and they’re our responsibility. Whether we pay the money to Olympia or directly to our local districts, schools are a necessary expense if we’re going to maintain a livable, viable community.
We all hate paying taxes, but equal access to a quality education is critical in developing capable leaders, informed voters and balanced, compassionate citizens that we can trust to raise our grandchildren.
All three of these ballot issues support that basic value.