About this time every year, the public-service ads start up in earnest: Classes are back in session — make sure you slow down to 20 mph in school zones. And watch out for buses, crossing guards and kids careening all over the place.
Those ads are good reminders. Unless you want to cause a tragedy or pay a painful fine, pay attention to those flashing red lights and do what the volunteers in the orange safety vests tell you.
But while we’re at it, we’d add another seasonal caution: Keep an eye out for slow-moving, wide-turning farm equipment and produce trucks. As harvest time nears for apples, hops and other late-summer crops, big rigs will be lumbering all over the place.
They won’t have any flashing red warning lights, but they’ll likely aggravate you by easing into your lane when you’re already seven minutes late for work some morning.
And yes, they’ll struggle to navigate hard turns onto North First Street, Summitview Avenue and other major routes. Those enormous duelie tires will climb, tortoise-like, over curbs in tight intersections and cause agonizing delays as they crawl through traffic lights that have changed from green to yellow to red.
Welcome to Central Washington, the agricultural capital of the Pacific Northwest. It’s one of the prices we pay for living in a region where the economy is rooted in farming on a scale that feeds mouths all over the world.
Farming also feeds a growing number of local families — as of 2020, federal statistics showed 30,767 Yakima County people were employed in agricultural jobs.
That’s nearly a quarter of all jobs in the county, yielding an annual payroll of $1.1 billion in 2020, according to government statistics.
And that, as it turns out, adds up to a lot of traffic on the roads this time of year.
It’s traffic that’s ultimately beneficial to all of us — even if we might not feel too grateful as we’re grinding our teeth after getting stuck behind one of those rigs.