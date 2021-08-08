Teachers put up with a lot.
As harrowing as it is to keep a bunch of kids focused in crowded classrooms, teachers also have to keep parents, principals, school boards, and federal and state bureaucrats happy.
And the time they spend at school is just the tip of the iceberg. Most of them lug home even more work that slops into their evenings and weekends.
It’s no wonder we have a teacher shortage in this country.
So we can’t help but be impressed and encouraged when we see teachers who manage to stay afloat and keep on swimming — even if it’s upstream.
Such is the case with the “Salmon in the Classroom” program, a partnership involving Yakama Nation Fisheries and a number of local schools, including Eisenhower and La Salle high schools and the Yakima Tribal School.
The idea, as YH-R reporter Luke Thompson explained in a Friday story, is to take advantage of the scientists’ expertise and offer students hands-on learning opportunities.
The fisheries people give science teachers some training and help them set up tanks so they can hatch salmon eggs right at school. A few Eisenhower teachers went through the training program last week.
Yakama Nation Fisheries has an arrangement with the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group and the Pacific Education Institute that allows them to get fall chinook from the Priest Rapids hatchery and distribute them to about 50 schools around the area, according to Thompson’s story.
Last week’s training focused on what it takes to maintain the tanks and take care of the salmon eggs that arrive in January. When spring comes, students release the young fish so they can make their way to the ocean.
It’s a great way for teachers to get students interested in science. It also helps them appreciate and understand nature, local culture and climate change. And as they learn about salmon making their way to their destinations, some young people discover their own paths — to careers in scientific and technical fields.
As Ike career and technical education science teacher Robin Driver told Thompson, the kids are “seeing a direct connection with what they’re learning, so it’s not just learning a bunch of information.”
It doesn’t take a lot of brain cells to understand how much the world needs sharp, scientifically trained minds. Programs like “Salmon in the Classroom” give us good reasons to be hopeful about the future.
In the meantime, teachers who embrace such innovative approaches deserve our thanks.