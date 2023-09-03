If you’ve ever personally watched a trial in a courtroom, you know how complicated the legal system can be — endless filings, motions, expert witnesses, sidebars. You name it, and lawyers have probably already thought of it.
All that complexity. And for what? Defendants wouldn’t be in court in the first place if the cops hadn’t caught them doing something shady, right?
Sometimes, though, police — and prosecutors — get it wrong.
Sunnyside’s Evaristo Junior Salas knows that all too well.
Salas was released about two weeks ago from Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane County after serving more than 26 years for a crime he didn’t commit.
Arrested when he was just 15, he was charged with shooting and killing Jose Arreola on a November night in 1995. Despite his insistence that he didn’t even know Arreola, Salas was tried as an adult, found guilty and sentenced to 33 years in prison.
While his Sunnyside schoolmates graduated, went to work and started raising families, Salas’ life was limited by the walls of a state correctional facility, where he continued to maintain his innocence.
As the years passed, Salas grew into manhood but couldn’t stop dreaming of his boyhood home in Sunnyside. He missed his family, who continued to support him and never wavered in their belief in him.
At one point, a Supreme Court ruling offered Salas a chance at early release, since he’d been tried as an adult when he was still a teenager. But unlike many other inmates, Salas refused to take advantage of ruling. The way he saw it, it would have been tantamount to admitting he was a killer.
Finally, six years ago, attorneys Laura Shaver and John Marlow of the Washington Innocence Project decided to take on his case. They argued that the state had withheld crucial evidence that could have gotten Salas off the hook and moved for a new trial.
After three days of court testimony this summer to determine whether Salas should be retried, Shaver and Marlow prevailed. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic dropped the original charges against Salas with prejudice, which means they can’t be refiled. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf then signed an order exonerating — and freeing — Salas.
The same system that erroneously imprisoned him has ultimately released him.
Harsh as it’s been for Salas and his family, his story has some encouraging turns. And in the end, this story has more good guys than bad guys.
The determination of his attorneys to get justice is admirable. Brusic’s willingness to admit the prosecution’s errors of the past is reassuring and says a lot about his professionalism. Salas’ family’s love and loyalty is touching and inspiring.
And then there’s Salas’ own courage and resolve. It’s difficult to imagine the horror of being torn from your family and locked up in prison at 16 for a crime you didn’t commit. Desperation and fear would likely drive many people in Salas’ situation to admit to anything if it meant they could go back home.
It’s impressive that he stood his ground and held to his truth.
Perhaps most notably, he also kept his compassion. In the midst of his homecoming two weeks ago — surrounded by new nieces and nephews who’ve been born since his incarceration — Salas focused on the Arreola family’s grief.
“My dad lost me for 26 years,” he told the YH-R‘s Phil Ferolito. “At least at the end of that, I was able to come back. That Arreola family, they don’t have that.”
So yes, the legal system is often exasperatingly convoluted. Lawyers argue points that might seem absurdly minute. Judges’ orders sometimes appear to delay or derail justice.
And, as Evaristo Junior Salas knows, it can all go sideways.
The encouraging takeaway here, though, is that even when courts get it wrong, there are people who’ll keep working to make it right — and thankfully, the system still has pathways that can lead to justice.