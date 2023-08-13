You’d have to look pretty hard to find a better local example of compassionate community voluntarism than Rod’s House.
The organization took root two decades ago when some Yakima residents — just regular people — decided something needed to be done about youths who were experiencing homelessness. At the time, an annual survey had counted 700 young people who had no permanent place to live — and few options for getting help.
Stepping up to address the need, the group started by offering backpacks filled with basic supplies for students at Stanton Academy. Before long, they’d opened the Rod’s House drop-in center on Naches Avenue — an old two-story house where kids can still get food, clothing, and a safe place to do homework, conduct job searches and access the internet.
But the organization hasn’t stopped there. In a year or so, Rod’s House will also be able to offer a life-saving resource: overnight shelter.
Last week, organizers hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in east Yakima for what will be Yakima County’s first state-licensed shelter for youths under age 18. A second shelter, for young adults, will go up right next door.
The youth shelter will have room for eight beds, while the young-adult shelter will house 10. Both should be ready for occupancy by the fall of 2024.
Keeping the operation going — including the new Yakima shelters and an eight-bed shelter for young adults already open in Sunnyside — will cost about $1 million, according to Rod’s House executive director Chon Marquez. Local, state and private funding should cover it.
Meantime, the new Yakima youth shelter will be licensed by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, and a behavioral health specialist and case workers will be on-site at all times.
Rod’s House has come a long way toward meeting longtime needs.
“This has always been our dream,” founding member Rod Bryant said during last week’s celebration. “This dream is now going to be a reality.”
The commitment of Bryant and others in the past 20 years has brought that reality to pass, and they’ve earned the gratitude of countless young people who’ve found support and solace through Rod’s House.
It goes deeper than that, though.
If you ask people like Michala King, Rod’s House has provided more than a safe haven — it’s offered a safe passage to better lives.
During some chaotic times as a youth, the now 23-year-old King found her way to Rod’s House and ended up at the Sunnyside shelter for three months.
Her time there was life-changing, she told the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito, and she eventually became a youth outreach worker for Rod’s House.
These days, she’s a full-time case manager for the organization, and at last week’s groundbreaking, there she was on the front lines, wielding one of the ceremonial shovels — a grounded grownup with her feet planted firmly in the dirt.
Someday, the young people King is helping will probably feel as thankful to her as she feels toward Rod’s House.
Today, the rest of us should feel thankful to Rod’s House for the work it’s been doing for our community for all these years.