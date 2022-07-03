Two decades ago, Elizabeth Miller — a relentless advocate for the arts in Yakima — started talking about a downtown project that seemed far-fetched to some at the time.

But Miller isn’t someone who is easily dissuaded.

She eventually secured National Endowment for the Arts funding and engaged the talents of Massachusetts artist Wen Ti Tsen. Community support grew as Miller’s ambitious vision became a bronze, stone and glass reality — Millennium Plaza, featuring Wen Ti’s living “Water of Life” fixture.

Since 2003, the display has stood across from The Capitol Theatre on South Third Street as a thoughtful downtown landmark, celebrating the Yakima Valley’s rich culture, history and natural surroundings.

Over the years, though, vandals, thieves and time itself have taken their toll. Pieces have been damaged or lost, and Wen Ti’s work — which originally bubbled with running water in blue hues that represented the elements of life in the Valley — had to be shut off.

But now, thanks to the Millennium Foundation, the city and some community partners, “Water of Life” is flowing again. Workers swarmed the display last week, restoring Wen Ti’s bubbler wall and repairing other damaged elements.

The fixes, which include getting the water flowing again and repairing benches, have cost the Millennium Foundation just over $21,000. As the project continues, workers will restore artifacts and replace the glass that covers nooks and crannies in which the artifacts are displayed.

The total cost — covered by the Millennium Foundation — is budgeted at $60,000 to $190,000, according to project manager Jenn Zuetenhorst.

Considering what the plaza has come to mean to the downtown area, we think it’s money well spent. Miller’s original intent has proven true.

“The purpose of the plaza,” she told the YH-R’s Kate Smith, “was to be a community gathering place where, no matter what your background or what your interests might be, you could go onto the plaza and find something that pertained to you.”

And Miller worked hard to make sure no corner of the community was left out.

“Everything was brought with great celebration in terms of recognizing the dignity and the information there,” she said. “It’s a history, it’s an acknowledgement of all the work people did and how they created the Valley as it is.”

Call it a point of community pride, a celebration of who we are and where we live — however you look at it, we’re glad to see Miller’s dream revived.

We hope the “Water of Life” runs freely for generations to come.