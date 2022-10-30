For 4th Congressional District representative: We endorse Dan Newhouse
Let’s start with the elephant in the room. There are other animals in here, of course, but let’s start with the elephant.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse made a lot of mega-MAGA enemies on Jan. 13, 2021, when he voted in favor of impeaching Donald Trump for “inciting insurrection” in the final days of his presidency. Newhouse was one of just 10 House Republicans to do so.
Trump and his MAGA clan fumed. Local Republican leaders called for Newhouse’s resignation. Extreme right-wing challengers lined up to unseat him in the primary.
But lately, Republicans have started remembering all the things Newhouse has done for Central Washington’s agriculture industry in his nearly eight years in office. They’re remembering his ferocious defense of the Snake River dams, his support for gun rights, for law enforcement, for immigration reform, for veterans. They’re also remembering his membership on key committees and caucuses.
And now, as Newhouse faces a serious challenge from a savvy Democrat with a broad background in agriculture and international business, Republicans are remembering that they’d like to be in charge of Congress again.
We think they’re smart to keep those things in mind.
Look, Newhouse is no angel — we’ve certainly had our share of disagreements with him. But his impeachment vote proved two things:
- He’s his own man. At the end of the day, he’s not controlled by party politics.
- He has the integrity and courage to put his country first when it’s all on the line.
Those things go a long way with us.
Yakima’s Doug White, meantime, is perhaps the most qualified opponent Newhouse has faced since taking office, and under different circumstances, we’d favor sending him to Washington, D.C.
Coming from four generations of Yakima Valley farmers, White was the first in his family to go to college. He’s made good use of his education, working as a global project manager, then owning a marketing agency and more recently, starting a farm-to-table restaurant.
In an Editorial Board interview with both candidates, White offered firsthand knowledge of international culture, business and politics having worked in Hong Kong and Riyadh.
White’s views on many of the issues differ sharply from Newhouse’s, of course. While Newhouse called immigration a “crisis” and touted his bipartisan work on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, White dismissed the act as “shameful” and “indentured servitude” and said Congress has done nothing to help the situation at the Southern border. Newhouse’s work on the issue shouldn’t be dismissed — he has made real strides to bring diverse perspectives together.
In what could be one of the most consequential elections in recent U.S. history, extremist candidates across the country are clinging to Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 vote, scattering farfetched claims and wild promises wherever they go.
Amid coast-to-coast calls for mainstream Republicans to step forward and reclaim the pinwheeling party, Congress needs Republicans who believe in facts, and have some common sense and proven principles.
In our view, Dan Newhouse’s party — and his country — need him right now.