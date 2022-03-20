Ten days after the adjournment of Washington’s 2022 legislative session, Republicans are shaking their heads over what might have been.

“I think broadly it was a session of missed opportunities and misplaced priorities by the majority party,” Senate Republican Leader John Braun said in a Thursday visit with the Yakima Herald-Republic’s editorial board.

“It was a session,” agreed Sen. Curtis King of Yakima’s 14th District, “that could have been a whole lot better.”

The 60-day, off-year session was an ambitious one that will be remembered, among other things, for expanding the state’s revised budget by $5 billion — to $64.1 billion — and for the passage of the first substantial transportation package in seven years. The nearly $17 billion initiative pays for building and repairing roads and bridges, and funds public rail and transit projects, as well as bike and pedestrian projects over the next 16 years.

The plan, which Democrats claim is the greenest in state history, relies on the state’s new carbon cap-and-trade program, federal dollars and $2 billion from the state’s $15 billion budget surplus.

To Republicans’ chagrin, it also counts on sharp fee increases — about $2.7 billion worth, according to King — that vehicle owners will soon feel.

As the Republican leader on the Senate Transportation Committee, King said he and other Republicans worked hard on a proposal that would’ve spared raising fees, but they were rebuffed by Democrats.

“They did not want to hear our input,” King said. “We got absolutely no response.”

The Democrats’ go-it-alone strategy for the session led to several other pieces of breakthrough legislation that Republicans were powerless to stop — such as rules limiting new guns sold or manufactured in the state to 10-round magazines.

That approach left Republicans devoting a lot of energy to pushing back against numerous Democratic ideas that they simply couldn’t stomach. The time Republicans spent resisting the things they didn’t want, Braun and King said, left little time to promote their own priorities — enhancing public safety, keeping life affordable and building trust in public institutions.

So while Republicans can take some solace in what they prevented this session, their inability to advance more of their own agenda leaves them frustrated for the moment.

They’re not alone in their discontent. Lawmakers across the country — the ones in minorities, at least — are bitterly familiar with the feeling of being outvoted and shut out of key decisions by the majority party.

That’s politics.

But with recent polling suggesting dramatic increases in the number of Washington voters who identify as Republicans, Braun and King might enjoy warmer receptions from Democrats on future trips to Olympia.

That’s politics, too.

While it’s unlikely Washington will turn red anytime soon, Braun and King are hoping future legislative sessions will include more cooperation, more compromise, more honest give-and-take discussions.

That’ll take party leaders — on both sides of the aisle — reining in the outliers who shriek extremist nonsense from the far reaches of their respective parties.

The key, Braun said, is to be “reasonable.”

“Common sense has to prevail,” King added.

We couldn’t agree more. Failure to give serious consideration to all legitimate and sincerely offered points of view is perhaps the greatest missed opportunity of all.