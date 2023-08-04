Anybody who reads newspapers probably also reads The Onion, which for years has parodied (and pilloried) print publications trying to report the news.
One of The Onion’s more memorable satirical headlines: “Drugs win drug war.”
Who knows? Maybe The Onion inadvertently gets more stuff right than we do.
The sad truth, though, is that during America’s half-century “war on drugs,” which started in the 1970s under then-President Richard M. Nixon, we ended up with a lot of war casualties.
Among the wounded: People who were handed staggering court fines for possessing drugs — including cases where they didn’t even realize they were in possession of those drugs.
The state Supreme Court’s 2021 State v. Blake decision, however, ruled Washington’s drug possession law unconstitutional. Lawmakers have since rewritten the law to make it conform with the ruling — and they’ve set aside about $100 million to vacate old cases and reimburse defendants for fines that would now be unjust.
That means people convicted and fined for simple drug possession, possession of cannabis, and some paraphernalia convictions between 1971 and 2021 might be eligible for refunds if their convictions have been vacated by a court.
No doubt some will decry this as further evidence that we’re being too soft on crime, but this is a good-faith step by state officials.
Sure, not all of the people eligible for refunds have led exemplary lives. But fair is fair — even when it’s a retroactive attempt at righting long-ago wrongs.
We hope the refunds find their way into the right hands, and that those hands are building productive, satisfying lives.
How to get a drug conviction vacated To get a drug conviction vacated, call the hotline at 360-586-3164, and dial extension 218. Or go to www.washingtonlawhelp.org/resource/blake. Once a conviction is officially vacated, people can seek refunds by mail or at www.courts.wa.gov/blakerefund.