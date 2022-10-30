Washington’s 2022 legislative elections might have a lot of asterisks and footnotes by the time they go down in the history books.
For now, though, a controversial statewide redistricting plan — which has generated a couple of lawsuits and a resignation or two — will stand until at least next year, when the lawsuits make their way to court.
Among other things, redistricting aims to make sure Hispanic voters get their say. It’s also redrawn voting district lines to put the entire Yakama Nation into one district.
It’s made for some odd-shaped districts and some unsteady footing for candidates along the campaign trail.
Here’s what the lay of the land looks like to us …
For 14th Legislative District representative, Position 1: We endorse Chris Corry
Chris Corry, a Yakima Republican seeking his third two-year term, has focused on issues pertaining to families, local economics and crime. His challenger, Laurene Contreras, is an independent with an impressive background in community service, including tutoring and coaching.
Contreras has firsthand experience with a lot of the most important issues that 14th District voters are dealing with, and her perspectives could be helpful in Olympia.
But Corry knows those same issues, too — and he’s already proven he can work effectively across the aisle to reach realistic solutions. As an independent, first-term representative, Contreras would have to do a lot of bridge-building to get to where Corry already is.
Corry’s immediate and direct understanding of state government’s innerworkings is an invaluable benefit to this region.
We don’t think a change would be wise at this juncture.
For 14th Legislative District representative, Position 2: We endorse Gina Mosbrucker
Whether you agree with her politics or not, Gina Mosbrucker’s sincerity is hard to question.
In her nearly eight years in the Legislature, the Goldendale Republican has worked passionately on issues ranging from state budgeting to agriculture to regional social problems. Her involvement in the state’s new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People’s task force is especially notable.
Liz Hallock, an attorney and Yakima business owner who’s run for office before as a Democrat and a Green Party candidate, packs a lot of passion of her own. Listing no party preference this time around, Hallock has emphasized the importance of strengthening the local economy, addressing poverty, housing costs and homelessness. She also advocates ensuring abortion rights under the state Constitution.
We applaud Hallock’s willingness to serve her community, which clearly comes from the heart.
But the work Mosbrucker has done in forging alliances in Olympia while still keeping her feet firmly planted in her district would be tough to lose.
She’s shown a rare ability to respectfully navigate a constituency that’s one of the most diverse in the state. That needs to stay in place for now.
For 15th Legislative District senator: We endorse Nikki Torres
Longtime Republican Sen. Jim Honeyford left a large pair of shoes for the next District 15 senator to fill, but we think it’s worth letting Nikki Torres try them on for size.
The Pasco Republican is a relative newcomer to politics, but around here, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The 2021 winner of a seat on the Pasco City Council works with Western Governors University and has led her local Hispanic chamber.
Her Democratic opponent, Lindsey Keesling, had never sought office until she agreed to take on Torres as a write-in candidate in the primary. Keesling, a Wapato schoolteacher who’s also worked in the Yakima district, has managed the campaign of 4th Congressional District candidate Doug White.
Both women spoke knowledgeably about regional issues when they met with the Editorial Board, but we’re betting that Torres’ business experience and community engagement will prove particularly valuable in District 15.
And both offered plausible plans for addressing their top priorities. Torres is especially attuned to issues like crime, while affordable housing and poverty are high on Keesling’s list.
Given the widespread support she’s already receiving, including from retiring Sen. Honeyford himself, our take is that Torres is in a great position to accomplish some of her goals quickly.
Coming from a Hispanic background, Torres also might have an easier time drawing out greater political participation — and fuller representation — in a district where too many voices have gone unheard for too long.
We think it’s time we hear them.