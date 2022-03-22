With a second lawsuit now in play, the state is drawing fire from two different directions over the Washington State Redistricting Commission’s recent redrawing of Central Washington’s 15th Legislative District.

Considering the stakes and the contentiousness of the issue, no one should be surprised. And maybe the fact that nobody is particularly happy with the new map suggests the commission came up with as fair a compromise as anybody’s going to find for the moment.

Under the commission’s plan, District 15 takes in parts of five counties and splits Yakima and Pasco. Latino voters make up 50.02% the district, which leans right politically.

The five-member bipartisan board ended up with a split vote after debating the new boundaries for nearly a day past its Nov. 15, 2021, completion deadline. Facing an April 30 deadline of its own to certify the voting district, the state Supreme Court let the commission’s map stand.

It wasn’t long before the lawsuits started.

The first came via the UCLA Voting Rights Project, the Campaign Legal Center and several other groups and individuals from around the Yakima Valley. Claiming the new District 15 violates the federal Voting Rights Act, the plaintiffs called the commission’s map a “façade” that mutes Latino voters’ voices.

When the Redistricting Commission decided not to intervene in the suit, the commission’s non-voting chair, White Swan’s Sarah Augustine — who is executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties — resigned.

Last week, Benacio Garcia, a Sunnyside resident who’s running as a Republican for the 4th Congressional District currently held by fellow Republican Dan Newhouse, filed a lawsuit of his own. Garcia’s suit argues that the redrawn district violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause because race was the only reason for the change. Garcia’s lawyer is state Rep. Andrew Stokesbary, R-Auburn.

So here we are.

One suit suggests Latino voters are being cut out in the new map, another insists that they’ve been given unfair deference.

But let’s be realistic. While race is at the center of the debate, the end goal is political power.

Both sides of the political aisle seem to be counting on Latino voters to trend left — despite some polls that suggest Republicans are making significant gains in bringing Latinos into their fold. Maybe Democrats should be careful what they wish for.

However you draw it up, the Redistricting Commission was working with a political hand grenade encased in a Rubik’s Cube. Their job was to make voting as fair and representative as possible, and that’s a tall order — especially on this side of the state.

Maybe it says something that the commission isn’t doing much to defend its work. Maybe it says something that the Supreme Court let that work stand.

One thing is certain, though: Whether it’s in court or when voting district boundaries come up for review again after the next census, this discussion is nowhere near over.

We just hope the guiding principle in this debate, or future ones, is the basic American value that everyone’s vote — whatever party it’s likely to support — is sacred and must be protected.