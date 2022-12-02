The Yakima Herald-Republic’s annual Season of Sharing charitable campaign first appeared on our pages more than two decades ago.
It started modestly, but over the years, it’s brought a lot of warmth to hundreds of Yakima Valley families.
It’s a simple idea: We ask YH-R readers if they can help out local people who are struggling at Christmastime by supplying specific household needs — shoes for kids, groceries, gift cards. Or even something as basic as delivering firewood or fixing a broken refrigerator.
The needs are real — our partner this year, Triumph Treatment, screens each case to verify the situations and ensures that donations get to where they’re intended.
Some of the families we’re highlighting have lost homes in fires. Others might be dealing with unemployment, medical bills or substance abuse issues
Whatever the cause, it’s hard to look away from real faces that could be helped with simple compassion. Especially when the needs are often so basic.
So Season of Sharing is back for another year. We started posting daily profiles this week, and we’ll publish even more in the coming weeks.
If you’d like to help, you can take gifts and donations to 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call Kim Hitchcock, 509-907-1105, or Sharekia McKechnie, 509-480-2099, if you have questions.
You can also donate online at Triumph Treatment’s website. Click on “donate.” Or feel free to mail a check to 120 S. Third St., Yakima WA 98902; ATTN: Development Office.
And after seeing the generosity of the Yakima Valley for these past 20-plus years, we’re truly grateful for all you’ve done.