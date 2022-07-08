If a home is engulfed in flames, firefighters don’t worry much about blasting the roof with high-powered water hoses.

Sure, that much pressure could break some shingles loose — but remember, the house is already on fire. The firefighters can’t afford to worry about secondary damage when they’re doing their level best just to save the home and people inside it.

It’s kind of like that when someone is overdosing on deadly drugs like fentanyl.

The main objective of rescuers is to save a life — longer-term treatments for the original addiction and positive messaging strategies can wait. Because if resuscitation fails in that moment, the rest of it is pointless and someone’s son or sister is lost forever.

So Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney’s quibbling over word choices during last week’s Board of Health presentation on its drug overdose awareness campaign has us shaking our heads.

The campaign’s aim was to make more people aware that the prescription medication naloxone can save the lives of people who are overdosing on opioids or narcotics.

That seems like useful information in a county where fatal drug overdoses rose by 34% from 2020 to 2021 — especially considering that opioids were responsible for all 98 of last year’s overdose deaths in Yakima County.

But in the middle of a PowerPoint presentation, McKinney led the board on a half-hour side discussion of whether the word “normalize” — as in normalize the use of naloxone to treat opioid overdoses — was appropriate.

She also had her doubts about whether syringe exchanges and fentanyl test strips help treat addiction.

“I question those methods as being methods that are successful in getting people actually off the drugs,” McKinney said.

The executive director of the health district, Andre Fresco, explained that providing free naloxone, needles and test strips aren’t about ending drug use — they’re simply proven emergency life-saving measures.

In fact, the health district has a range of approaches to help people beat addiction in the long haul, including working with local health care providers that offer specialized services. Comprehensive Healthcare, for instance, has just expanded its opioid treatment clinic in Yakima.

At any rate, whether McKinney realizes it or wants to admit it, the sad truth here is that addiction is a complicated disease, and nobody’s come up with a one-step, silver-bullet treatment that neatly fixes it.

Just as you can’t put out a house fire without risking some collateral damage, the most direct and effective way to save an overdosing patient might involve some remedies that sound a little extreme.

Still, nobody’s telling firefighters to back off the pressure on those hoses or consider some other way to put out house fires. So maybe nobody with good judgment should be telling health experts what to do when they’re trying to save people’s lives.