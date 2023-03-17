For decades, Washington’s east-siders have felt like second-class citizens. The Puget Sound’s desirability and wealth have made it the star of the state, while the rural lands in the rain shadow of the Cascades often seem to go overlooked.
But as the Northwest’s population grows and space becomes scarcer, more and more eyes are turning to the wide horizon of the shrub-steppe country.
Why? Because we have something of value that the west side no longer possesses: open land.
Now, as air traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport approaches the levels of gridlock that motorists already endure on the overcrowded interstates that converge in Seattle, the rest of the state is listening when Yakima speaks.
And local leaders say they’re willing to explore the idea of expanding the Yakima Air Terminal into a regional facility to take some pressure off Sea-Tac.
Is it a good idea, though?
Well …
The answer hinges on what you want Yakima to look like in the next 25 years or so.
A regional airport — all 3,000-plus acres of it, which would be necessary to accommodate more flights and bigger aircraft — would mean a significant increase in the number of daily passenger and cargo flights arriving and departing. Currently, just one passenger flight comes and goes from our 825-acre airport.
No doubt there’d be more noise and more pollution. But there’d also be new jobs, along with new advantages and opportunities for some local industries.
And there’d be obvious statewide benefits. In addition to taking some pressure off west-side airports, it makes sense to have alternate runways in the case of accidents, attacks or natural disasters. As geologists have warned for years, it’s just a matter of time until a major earthquake cracks through the heart of Cascadia — and then where will anybody land a Boeing 777?
We suspect local politicians are especially enthralled by the possibility of gaining more influence on a statewide stage. We’d be bigger players with more leverage, and that’s probably enticing to people who’ve stepped forward to offer themselves as community leaders.
It’s also potentially beneficial to the rest of us. More state dollars tend to flow to cities with more political sway.
Maybe that’s part of why last month’s city-run survey found broad public support for the expansion — even though no towns on the west side want anything to do with it.
At any rate, as the exploration of this idea proceeds, we’d urge local leaders to keep their focus on what’s most important to the Yakima Valley, not just what the plan offers the rest of the state.
We’re glad to see bold ideas get serious consideration, and we’re glad if those ideas do our neighbors some good. But at this stage, we need some specific assurances of direct benefits to us.
Would this simplify travel for local flyers? Would direct flights to other cities finally be an option for local travelers? And could any of this mean cheaper fares?
It’s also crucial to ensure that noise and pollution concerns are addressed. The site of the expansion is some of the area’s most desirable land — are two new runways truly the best use for it?
The key word here, of course, is livability. Would this expansion genuinely improve life for residents of this valley somehow?
And as we said at the top, the key question is what kind of Yakima we want to have in the next 25 years. If there’s more upside for the west side than for us, we should wave this one off.