Apparently some of us are a little foggy on American civics — including some people who you’d think would know better.
In a democratic republic such as ours, you recall, we elect government officials to represent us, trusting them to make the best decisions they can on behalf of whatever federal, state, county or city jurisdiction they might serve.
We also expect them to follow the laws of the land — to not lie to us, not steal the public money they oversee, not cheat on their taxes, not share national secrets with our enemies or try to undermine democracy by, say, whipping up attacks on the Capitol or something.
At each turn, those officials are accountable to us — to “We the People,” as the Founding Fathers put it. Within reason, we expect them to hold their meetings in public, and to make their paperwork and communications available for our review.
The system is based on the premise that elected officials work for us. Our taxes pay their salaries and we’re effectively their bosses — they answer to us on Election Day. We have to be able to trust them, and we should be able to count on them to defend our interests.
So it’s dismaying when we hear of public officials who either don’t understand or brazenly disregard these basic American principles.
And lately, we’ve run across several especially disappointing and troubling examples of it:
The Yakima County commissioners are enmeshed in an increasingly tangled lawsuit
- that now accuses them of more than 100 violations of state open meetings laws. “This number of violations,” the plaintiffs’ Olympia attorney, Arthur West, said in a recent court motion, “is unprecedented and probably represents an all-time record in the state of Washington.”
- The Yakima School District, meantime, faces
- than the $6,310 a Yakima County Superior Court judge levied after ruling that administrators mishandled a parent’s public records requests. Earlier this month, the Division III Court of Appeals in Spokane chastised the district for failing to respond appropriately to the parent’s request and then ordered the lower court to recalculate the penalty.
- And just last week, a Thurston County lawsuit — also from Arthur West — claims the Washington State Redistricting Commission disregarded the state’s Public Records Act in February as it scrambled to
- . The commission, the suit alleges, “deliberately failed to make a reasonable search, and further acted in bad faith with ulterior motives to conceal offensive, ribald and politically damaging records and information.” Commission members have already admitted to breaking state laws by working in secret without any public deliberation.
The common thread in all three of these examples? Public officials apparently failing to make doing the public’s business in public a priority. Not releasing public records, skirting meetings laws by conducting discussions via email or text rather in open sessions.
Look, holding public office — or just about any other government position — is no cakewalk. We get that.
Generally speaking, the public has a poor understanding of just how complicated and demanding these jobs are. The potential for catastrophic mistakes is always high, and of course anybody can file a lawsuit for pretty much anything at the drop of a hat.
We ask a lot of public officials. But we have to, because their work is critically important to all of us. Anybody who steps up to run for office or accepts an administrative position should realize that long before their first day on the job.
That’s why it’s so exasperating to see examples like these — especially after so many previous cases have repeatedly resulted in harsh penalties against officials who’ve disregarded public records and open meetings rules.
By now, they should all know better. And at a time like this, with trust in government already alarmingly low, we should expect better.