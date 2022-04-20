Another day, another round of eye-rolling over a public figure being caught using inexcusable racial or ethnic slurs.

This week, it’s longtime state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.

As you’d expect, Kreidler apologized profusely after The Seattle Times and Northwest News Network carried stories detailing allegations from a handful of his staffers that his language and behavior were offensive to people of Mexican, Chinese, Italian and Spanish descent, and to transgender women.

But Kreidler – like so many before him – should know better.

The 78-year-old Democrat has been Washington’s insurance chief since being elected in 2000. He's also served terms in the Legislature and Congress.

Beyond that, he’s a grown-up, for crying out loud. How could he have thought such behavior was OK?

Kreidler’s apologies were prompt and predictable:

"Words matter and I know they can have a lasting impact on the people who hear them, regardless of my intent," he said in a statement his office issued Monday.

"It pains me deeply to think that the careless words I have used in the past — even if infrequent — could have hurt someone. I am sorry for any pain I have caused and for taking attention away from the accomplishments and efforts of the people I work with here."

Fellow Democrats didn’t seem particularly sympathetic.

Gov Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and state Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski condemned such behaviors – though they allowed that they’d never heard Kreidler use inappropriate language themselves.

“However,” Podlodowski said in prepared remarks, “it's clear his behavior toward others has been inappropriate, disturbing and unacceptable for an elected official of any party on numerous occasions."

And, she added darkly, “It's time to re-evaluate whether Mike can still serve the people of Washington state with their full faith and trust."

Other Democrats expressed their disappointment and said they hoped Kreidler would take the steps necessary to do better.

What are those steps?

In Kreidler’s case, he’s promising to get some diversity-awareness training. In fact, he told his staff in an email, he and his office’s entire executive team will undergo the training “in the coming months.”

Kreidler’s about halfway through a four-term to which he was elected in 2020. The vague timing and details on this promised training of his leave us questioning whether that might be too little too late.

While we thoroughly support diversity-awareness training, we find it incredible that anyone in public office – much less someone with a background as extensive as Kreidler’s – still needs help figuring out whether racist slurs are acceptable.

The word they always use in the prepared apology statements is “disappointing.” That doesn’t cover it, though. “Unacceptable” comes closer.

We’ve been talking about diversity in this country for decades. There just aren’t any excuses anymore.