Just in case anyone missed the message, Washington voters were crystal clear about one thing in the Nov. 8 election: Extremism doesn’t sell.
Republican candidates who tried to hitch onto the Trump Train got derailed, and anybody threatening the state’s abortion access or voting rights found next to no traction.
Now, despite dire predictions for Democrats’ chances in the midterm, the Washington Legislature is an even darker shade of blue. Democrats added a seat in the Senate and appear on their way to adding another seat in the House.
That would give Democrats a 29-20 hold on the Senate and a 58-40 advantage in the House when the 2023 session starts this January. And with stronger majorities, they’re likely to feel emboldened to push harder on progressive policies that could dismay the state’s red zones.
Republicans maintained their grip on Central Washington, at least. Incumbent Reps. Gina Mosbrucker, R-15th, and Chris Corry, R-14th, cruised to easy victories, while newcomer Nikki Torres had little difficulty claiming the District 15 Senate seat for Republicans.
But the key takeaway here is that all of those local campaigns avoided the wackadoodle themes and claims that have seeped into the mainstream in the past few years — soundly disproven lies about the 2020 election, wild fables about the dangers of safe and effective vaccines, and convoluted schemes to overturn legitimate election results.
That’s a takeaway that state Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Chehalis, hopes isn’t lost on his party.
“If we’re going to win,” he told The Seattle Times recently, “we’ve got to change.”
House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox agreed, assuring The Times that his incoming caucus will consist of more moderate, “chamber of commerce-type Republicans.”
That’s a far cry from some failed far-right candidates — several of whom went so far as to suggest lynchings for various criminal or political offenses. Voters, thank goodness, summarily dismissed those candidates.
Voters in our state, in fact, have stepped in and done what national leaders of the Republican Party have failed to do: stop the madness. Reject the craziness and the cruelty.
That speaks well for Washington, but it should be taken as a caution by future candidates and current lawmakers — from either end of the political spectrum.
Extremism might seem like fun and games on social media or on TV shows pretending to report and analyze news. But in the real world, voters expect serious, truthful answers from people running for public office.
That’s because in that real world, public officials need to produce solutions, not sound bites. Parroting lies and shooting from the hip with thoughtless slogans doesn’t fix broken bridges, house homeless people or solve school curriculum issues.
Extremism, as it turns out, simply isn’t the answer.