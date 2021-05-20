Sixteen years ago, some guys in suits and ties showed up in town promoting a plan that, frankly, might’ve sounded a little too ambitious to be true at the time.
They were going to build a new school that would offer full training in osteopathic medicine — the Northwest’s first new medical school in 60 years.
The grandly named Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences would help address the ongoing problem of not having enough doctors for rural communities, the tie guys said. It would mean local economic development, bright, new health care providers and ultimately, a better standard of living all around.
Many of us smiled indulgently. Give them a year or two, the doubters said. Their funding would fall short, their accreditation would fall through or maybe the whole thing would somehow prove to be a scam. Who could say?
Year by year, though, their plan continued to unfold.
By 2007, PNWU gained provisional accreditation and started offering courses on the trim new campus just south of Terrace Heights Drive.
In 2012, the first class graduated, sending 69 new health professionals into the field with doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees.
Grants came in. The campus grew. The grants grew. The doubts shrank.
Today, PNWU has grown into one of the greatest educational and economic assets of the Yakima Valley. With a student body of more than 500 and a faculty of more than 50, it’s a regional hub for medical training. Just last year, for instance, Washington State University’s local school of nursing moved to the PNWU campus, further consolidating local educational opportunities.
And this week, another big step: Tacoma’s nonprofit MultiCare Health System is pledging $8 million to PNWU that will pay for another new building on campus. PNWU is calling it the Student Learning Collaborative building — within two years or so, it will house classrooms, labs, fitness areas and lounges.
It will also provide space for two new academic programs that are coming to PNWU — physical therapy and occupational therapy — along with other disciplines.
In a relatively short time, PNWU has exceeded those ambitious promises we heard back in 2005. The school has gone beyond helping address the need for doctors in communities like ours. PNWU staffers and students have proven to be exemplary citizens, hosting beneficial programs and forums, rolling up their sleeves for worthwhile local causes — even volunteering on the front lines of the Valley’s COVID-19 crisis this past year.
Before PNWU, who would’ve thought a town like Yakima would have a street named University Parkway? Who would’ve thought local students could become full-fledged health care professionals without leaving town?
Who, all those years ago, would’ve thought all the promises those guys in ties were making would come true?
Congratulations, PNWU. We’re glad you’ve stuck around.