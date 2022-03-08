In the next few days, Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign into a law a bill the Legislature approved in a last-minute, bipartisan 83-15 vote Friday.

The governor’s signature will make pickleball Washington’s official state sport.

Not football (though this is the land where the Legion of Boom once delivered thunderous hits), not basketball (sorry, Sonics fans — another heartbreak), not soccer (four U.S. Open Cups didn’t sway anybody) and not baseball (not that anybody’s playing this year anyway). Not bicycling, kayaking or geo-caching. Hacky-sack apparently didn’t get a serious look, either.

Nope, pickleball.

It’s an offbeat choice, but then, this has always been an offbeat state. It’s a quality most of us cherish.

And it’s a choice that’ll at least set us apart from other states’ official sports.

After all, who wants to be boring and predictable like, say, California or Hawaii? Both states’ official sport? Surfing. Of course.

In Texas, South Dakota and Wyoming, it’s rodeo. Absolutely no surprises there.

In Delaware, it’s bicycling, which might explain why Joe Biden — who represented “The First State” as a U.S. senator — spent so much time cruising around on two-wheelers during the 2020 presidential campaign.

In North Carolina it’s stock car racing. In Alaska it’s dog-mushing. And in New York it’s baseball … because the Yankees own everything.

So pickleball. It puts us in the good, eccentric company of states like Colorado, which has designated pack burro racing as its official sport.

We don’t know where pack burro racing started, but pickleball was invented in Washington. According to the USA Pickleball Association, then-state Rep. Joel Pritchard, a Republican who went on to serve in Congress and as Washington’s 14th lieutenant governor, came up with the idea in 1965. He and a friend were trying to help their families get some good out of the badminton court at the Pritchard place, but they didn’t have any badminton equipment.

So they improvised. They got hold of a wiffle ball and some ping-pong paddles, and voilà!

The sport has been picking up popularity ever since — and it hasn’t bypassed Yakima. These days, members of the local pickleball club can’t get enough of it.

“It’s so fun,” Sheon Quaempts, one of the club’s founding members, told the Yakima Herald-Republic a few years ago. “It’s nothing like any sport that I play. It’s just very special.”

Back in 2019, the club raised more than $10,000 to help pay for a city project that converted three old tennis courts at Franklin Park into eight pickleball courts.

So pickleball then. It’s not dominated by multibillionaire owners or multimillionaire players, it’s relatively quiet and nobody’s complaining about animal mistreatment.

It might not be ready for its own license plate design yet, but as official state sports go, we could do worse.