There aren’t many of us who can personally recall events from 80 years ago. Eighty years, after all, exceeds the current average American life span.
So as the nation commemorates the 80th anniversary of Japan’s bombing of Pearl Harbor — which catapulted the United States into World War II — we should listen carefully to the words of the few living souls who vividly remember what then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy.”
YHR reporter Donald W. Meyers had the chance to do just that the other day, speaking with Lloyd Gabriel, who celebrated his 100th birthday at Yakima’s VFW Post 379.
Gabriel was 20 when Japan shocked the world with a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base in Honolulu. He was still living at home in Texas, and like many young Americans, felt compelled to jump in and do something to defend his country. No doubt he was stirred by the same instincts that led many others to enlist in the armed forces immediately after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Gabriel’s story is one of courage, perseverance and triumph. He was a ball-turret gunner aboard a B-17 bomber that was shot down over Germany in early 1944. Gabriel survived the crash with a broken foot but was taken prisoner and suffered unthinkable conditions for the next year and a half.
By the time he was breathing free air again, in May 1945, Gabriel’s weight had dwindled from 158 pounds to just 92. But he’d survived.
He went on to take advantage of his veterans benefits and got a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University, a master’s from Oregon State University and a doctorate from WSU. Eventually, he spent 20 years as an education professor at Central Washington University, where he finally retired.
Like we said, Gabriel’s story is about courage, perseverance and triumph.
But it’s remarkable how many other young men and women from that era can point to similar achievements. They don’t call them the “Greatest Generation” for nothing.
“Service is something you do,” Gabriel told Meyers simply. “You are expected to serve your country in its time of need.”
Stop for a moment and contrast that sentiment with the divisive and damaging words and points of view to which we’ve nearly grown numb in the past few years:
- Displays of anti-American and racist Confederate flags or Nazi symbols.
- Twitter tirades from congressional accounts that sound more like drunken barroom blather than rhetoric worthy of elected leaders.
- And of course, a misguided mob that tried to seize our very Capitol less than a year ago.
These days, a disappointing number of people hide their malicious agendas behind American flags and claim they’re patriots. They stand for little, but they stand stubbornly against reason and, perhaps unwittingly, the ideals on which this country was founded.
People who served alongside Gabriel, on the other hand, laid down their lives to protect American soil from the hatred and selfishness that lurks in those shadows.
Today, as we remember and honor the more than 2,400 lives lost at Pearl Harbor, and the bravery and sacrifices with which so many young Americans answered, it’s worth stopping to consider what service to country means.
As in Gabriel’s youth, our country is in need right now. How will we respond?