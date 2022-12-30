Talk about a life well lived.
While the Yakima Valley mourns the loss of Pat Strosahl, who died at his Zillah home Dec. 17, it’s comforting to know that his spirit will live on in the gifts he’s left for us all.
As the YH-R’s Sara Rae Shields wrote in a Tuesday tribute, the 75-year-old Strosahl was a builder, an artist and a musician.
He’ll perhaps be best remembered for breathing life into the dream of converting the century-old Christian Science Church into downtown Yakima’s grand Seasons Performance Hall nearly two decades ago.
“Pat was a practical dreamer who put himself on the line for his dreams” composer Daron Hagen told the YH-R.
But Strosahl’s devotion wasn’t just to his dreams. It extended to the artists themselves — and to their dreams. Artists and performers for miles around benefited from Strosahl’s support and encouragement, and his passion still burns brightly in their souls.
Though The Seasons began as a classical and jazz hall, Strosahl championed all types of music. He hoped that the venue could give voice to styles that might not be familiar to Yakima and offer a stage to artists whose work might not otherwise be heard.
He was giving the gift of art to the community while giving artists the gift of an audience.
Megan Nobbs, executive director of The Seasons, spoke fondly of Strosahl’s kindness, generosity and willingness to experiment and try new things.
“He was always willing to do those things,” Nobbs said. “And I think that really does instill a lot of love with people. You may not always get it right, but you’ve got to try.”
Clearly, Strosahl never stopped trying. And he got much more right than he got wrong.
A multitalented artist himself, Strosahl — who graduated from Eisenhower High School then went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Washington in 1969 — spent 40 years living in Seattle. He took up enameling as a hobby, then grew it into a small business. He even collaborated with his wife and a friend on a 1981 book, “A Manual of Cloisonne and Champleve Enameling.”
He returned to the Yakima Valley in the late 1990s to help run United Builders, the family business his father had started, but he never took his attention off the arts.
It wasn’t long before he and his family were in the thick of getting The Seasons up and running.
He served as the first president of The Seasons’ board of directors, and for the past four years held down the executive director post until Nobbs was hired. At the time of his death, he was moving into a new role as development director.
Strosahl leaves behind a loving family, and a long line of grateful artists and arts patrons.
As we said, his was a life well lived, but one that won’t be forgotten.
Art, after all, is eternal.