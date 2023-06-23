When it comes to public outcry, the smallest things sometimes loom the largest.
Take parking tickets, for example.
The Yakima Police Department’s announcement that community service officers will begin enforcing downtown parking limits has drawn a loud backlash this week. Close to 100 people commented on YPD’s Facebook page — and not all of them were congratulating the department on making sure motorists observe the time limits in free parking areas.
Never mind that we all lived with those same rules for years before the city decided to ease off on enforcement during the pandemic. For whatever reason, many of us don’t want to live with them now.
And that, it seems, is the crux of the problem that city officials have faced for decades.
Talk about maintaining law and order, having firefighters ready to roll at the first wisp of smoke or making the downtown more attractive for visitors and potential businesses, and everybody’s on board.
But talk about everyone doing their part to make that happen, and the room falls silent.
Yes, we all want a safe, clean and prosperous city. Many of us simply don’t want to pay for it.
In fairness, many of those naysayers are facing real-world struggles as they try to keep up with taxes from local governments, service districts and schools. The cost of living in the Yakima Valley has risen dramatically in recent years, and few among us have escaped the accompanying pressure inflation has put on household budgets.
With concerns like that in mind, seeing stories about public employees commanding six-figure salaries doesn’t exactly add up to broad support for local measures that raise taxes.
So when elected officials broach the subject of putting funding for services like public safety or downtown improvements up for a vote, they often get shouted down — or turned out to pasture at the next election.
It’s a quandary that many towns have wrestled with for years. If we had a simple solution, maybe we’d be enjoying six-figure salaries, too.
The hard truth, though, is that if we truly want a place to live that offers protection, comfort and convenience, we need to find a way to pay for it. There’s no easy way around it.
And if we aren’t even willing to pay our tickets for downtown parking violations, what’ll it take to muster support for the big-ticket items?
Hoping we can get something for nothing isn’t going to get us anywhere. It’ll just keep us … well, parked.