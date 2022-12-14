The Yakima City Council has decided to wait six months before moving forward with its plan to impose paid parking downtown.
That’s good.
It’s even better that the delay is to give business owners time to come up with a workable alternative to pay for a range of necessary capital projects — repaving and rebuilding parking lots and streets, smoothing out buckling sidewalks and crumbling curbs, and sprucing up landscaping.
The council agreed last week to hold off on the parking-fee plan after pushback from at least 10 downtown business owners and a number of other community members who sent in written comments.
The reasons for the opposition are simple and understandable: Downtown businesses are just now dusting themselves off after being decked by nearly three years of pandemic-related economic gut punches. The last thing any of them need is for the city to impose paid parking and discourage shoppers from visiting their stores.
“What’s going to happen,” Drink’n Games owner Jamie Burns asked the council, “if we lose the downtown buzz that we’ve worked so hard to build?”
Longtime Yakima businessman Joe Mann, who owns about 20 downtown properties, including Ron’s Coins and Collectibles, has been a thoughtful voice of reason since the council endorsed paid parking earlier this fall. Last week, Mann again acknowledged the obvious need for the maintenance projects but suggested that other solutions should be explored — such as a local improvement district.
“We’d like to sit down and talk and maybe try and find some of those other ways, if we could,” he said.
So to their credit, council members agreed to postpone the first reading of the ordinance that would effectively establish paid parking — creation of a separate parking services fund that would hold parking-fee revenues and be used to pay for improvements.
Meantime, business owners have six months to work with city officials to explore alternatives.
It won’t be easy.
City voters flatly rejected the simplest solution two years ago: a levy that would have covered all the costs by raising property taxes 40 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
That shifts the focus to options such as grants, dining or tourism fees — or as Mann mentioned, a local improvement district.
The truth is, if the improvements are going to get done, somebody eventually has to pay for them. Nice things cost money, and directly or indirectly, the cost of those things will largely fall to the public when it’s all said and done.
If we don’t want to pay higher taxes or bother with paid parking, the alternatives get scarcer. It’s basic economics.
However, the fact that city leaders and downtown businesses are willing to work together to seek the best solutions possible speaks well for both groups.
That said, it still seems to us that paid parking isn’t the answer here. It’s a harsh penalty on downtown employees and it’s a disincentive for shoppers who have acres of free spots at mega-merchants all over the Valley.
But if everyone agrees in the end that it’s the most sensible route to take, we’ll at least know that other ideas will have had a fair hearing.
We’ll be eager to see where this goes in the next six months.