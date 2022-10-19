Once upon a time, the crown jewel of downtown Yakima was a modern mall with bright lights and big-name national retailers: JC Penney, Mervyn’s, Orange Julius, Waldenbooks — the works.
It closed nearly 20 years ago, though, and developers eventually converted the building that faces Yakima Avenue and stretches from Naches Avenue to Third Street and back to Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way into what it is now: condos, comfortable hotel rooms, and office and retail spaces.
One of the problems that plagued the old mall was that employees — many of them part time — had to pay to park in the mall’s private, off-street parking structure. And if they parked out on the street, they faced vigorous city patrols that enforced fines for parking too long in the same spot.
It was expensive and inconvenient for generally low-wage employees and it made it that much tougher for employers to find and keep good workers.
The free lots downtown — built by businesses and later donated to the city — helped, but they didn’t always have room for everybody. And anyone parking in them might still face a long walk on icy streets or in summer heat.
Now, all these years later, the Yakima City Council seems intent on bringing paid parking back downtown.
Their reasons are sound: The city needs money to fix buckling pavement and crumbling sidewalks and curbs. While we’re at it, some lights and landscaping would definitely improve the safety and aesthetics around here, too.
But none of that comes cheap, and when the city asked voters in 2020 for the authority to raise property taxes by 40 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, the public’s answer was no.
Clearly, downtown could use some fixing up, and if voters won’t approve the taxes to pay for those fix-ups, city leaders have little choice but to explore other revenue options.
The plan they’ve been sketching out in recent weeks, however, isn’t there yet.
Under the scenario the council discussed last week, the city could put up 192 pay stations in the downtown core — the exact boundaries of the paid area are still under consideration — at an estimated cost of $2.6 million. Motorists could pay for parking at the stations or through a mobile app they could download on their phones.
Among the drawbacks to the plan: For the first five years, most of the revenues from the new parking fees would go toward paying off that $2.6 million set-up cost, leaving an estimated $500,000 a year to cover all those improvements. Apparently, the most expensive projects would have to wait until the parking stations were paid off.
That’s a long time to wait and a lot of money before getting to the goal. And do we really need 192 pay stations?
Meantime, local small businesses trying to crawl back from a pandemic that has discouraged walk-in traffic would be dealing with yet another obstacle to attracting customers.
We’re sympathetic to the city’s dilemma, but paid parking sure seems like a strong disincentive to downtown shopping and dining.
So we’d urge city leaders to keep thinking. It sounds like this strategy could do more damage than good, especially if it takes five years to hit its stride.
By then, there might not be much reason for anyone to come downtown anyway.