We don’t mean to make light of something as serious as COVID, but the continuing resistance to vaccines and masks is beginning to seem like the old joke about the guy caught on his roof in a flood.
With the rain pelting down and the floodwaters rising, the guy scampers onto the roof of his house and prays for a rescue.
But when people in rowboats, motorboats and finally a helicopter show up to offer help, he waves them off, one by one, saying he’s waiting for God to save him.
Eventually, of course, he’s overcome by the water and ends up at the pearly gates, asking God why his prayers weren’t answered.
“I sent you all kinds of help,” God tells him. “What else was I supposed to do?”
And so it goes as the COVID case numbers continue to rise.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital staff members reported Thursday that, for the first time in their history, they have more patients than beds — 226 licensed beds, 229 patients. Forty-five of those patients were suffering with COVID-19 and 95% of them weren’t vaccinated, according to the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Marty Brueggemann.
Meantime, as Gov. Jay Inslee and President Joe Biden push more stringent mandates to get more people vaccinated, people are running for religious exemptions to the rules. Praying, perhaps, that God will save them.
You see the parallel here, right?
Whatever your faith, is it worth considering that God might be working in mysterious ways — ways that medical professionals and scientists have demonstrated, with increasing clarity, actually work?
After all these months of tragedy, suffering and economic trauma, the cure seems undeniable. In places where vaccination rates are low, infection and death rates are high. And vice-versa. It’s classic cause and effect.
We don’t mean to preach, though. It might be Sunday, but this is no sermon.
It’s just another plea for consideration. Consider your options thoroughly before you get sick — and consider the consequences carefully before you unintentionally pass on a deadly virus to someone you love. Talk to your doctor if you have questions about the vaccine.
It doesn’t take a biblical scholar to tell you that a lot of God’s message seems to focus on love. Likewise, you shouldn’t need a theologian to tell you that if anything is an answer to prayer, it’s having easy access to life-saving vaccines and protective masks.
So maybe it’s time to climb down off that roof, huh?