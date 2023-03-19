Here’s a hopeful thought: Spring is just a day away.
Glints of sunshine now bring some welcome warmth, not just winter sparkle. Perennials that will soon erupt into glorious colors are stirring in the thawing ground. The daylight is lasting longer.
Here’s another hopeful thought: Friends and family of people struggling with drug addictions don’t have to face their loved ones’ demons alone. Local resources are available — and efforts to provide more help are in the works.
We mention this now because fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to plague the Yakima Valley, much of it imported from Mexico.
That’s nothing new — meth has been on our streets for more than a quarter of a century. And statewide fatal overdoses from opioids like fentanyl have been rising for at least 20 years, according to Washington Department of Health records.
But today’s drugs are far stronger — and much deadlier — than they used to be. A few years ago, meth manufacturers would stretch their profits by cutting the purity to about 50%, Yakima police Sgt. Rafael Sanchez told the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito recently. The new meth is closer to 98% pure, according to Sanchez, who’s assigned to a drug task force.
That sends users to the bottom much quicker, causing desperate, incoherent and often violent behaviors. For users — or perhaps anyone in their general vicinity — death can be just one dose away.
While local treatment services are running themselves ragged to keep up, efforts are underway to add new and more accessible help options.
Among other things, Yakima County officials are considering using part of the $13 million balance from the mental health tax that took effect more than three years ago to pay for more designated crisis responders. They’re mental health experts who accompany law enforcement officers on emergency calls that might involve drug users.
This seems promising. It makes sense that sending a trained mental health professional to a crisis would be more likely to result in a peaceful resolution than sending in armed police officers to deal with a disturbed individual.
At the other end of the spectrum, some police and politicians are pushing for stricter penalties for dealers and users.
Just last week, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., was in town to promote proposed federal legislation that would make dealing fentanyl-related substances punishable with minimum 20-years-to-life sentences. Anyone selling to someone who dies because of the drug would face 25-to-life.
Vengeance might feel good, but statistics suggest tougher laws are at best a mixed bag as deterrents because criminals don’t always make rational, calculated choices. Still, we wish the congressman well.
At the same time, the state Supreme Court’s 2021 State v. Blake ruling, which struck down Washington’s main drug-possession law, might not be much better. The ruling directs authorities to send anyone caught with illicit drugs to a recovery navigator for monitored treatment and prevents prosecutors from filing charges until a third offense.
Despite all that, here’s one more hopeful thought: Yakima County’s overdose deaths declined from 98 in 2021 to 81 last year.
Maybe that’s because of intensive local efforts to educate the public on the dangers of these drugs. Or perhaps the relatively easy availability of over-the-counter overdose antidotes like Narcan is helping.
Whatever it is, fewer deaths is good news.
But just as the first day of spring probably won’t feel much different than the last day of winter, small steps forward in our fight against killer drugs won’t save every person caught in addiction’s grip.
Every incremental step we take, though, takes us a little closer to sunnier days.