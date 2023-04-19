The answer seems obvious: People experiencing homelessness need housing. If they just had somewhere to live, they wouldn’t be homeless anymore, right? Problem solved.
Sadly, though, the solutions to Yakima’s homeless problems aren’t that simple.
That became painfully clear during a City Council talk with representatives of half a dozen local social-service agencies last Tuesday.
During the discussion, called at the request of Councilman Matt Brown and City Manager Bob Harrison, council members wanted to know why there still seem to be so many homeless people downtown. How can social service agencies make clear to the public the success they say they’re having at reducing Yakima’s homeless numbers? And what, council members asked, can the city do to help?
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services CEO Rhona Hauff’s answer was unhesitating and clear: “Help us build more housing.”
Maybe the City Council, which decided against establishing a one-tenth of 1% sales tax a year and a half ago that would’ve helped do just that, is asking the wrong questions.
The causes of homelessness are varied, but well-documented and well-known: losing jobs, losing spouses, falling into substance abuse or severe mental illness are common triggers. Around here, spiraling rents and a stark shortage of available housing only add to the crunch.
Meantime, local agencies — including Hauff’s Neighborhood Health and Triumph Treatment Services — are working hard to get people enduring homelessness into secure and, ideally, permanent housing. Other agencies, such as Camp Hope and the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, focus on providing immediate, temporary shelter and guide people toward getting back on their feet.
The number of people local agencies have rescued is substantial. They’re making progress.
The problem is far from solved, though, and the public only sees the people no one has been able to reach.
That perception, council members suggested, makes it more difficult to defend any potential tax increase aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness.
Take that ill-fated sales tax plan of 2021. The proposal would’ve added one cent — a single penny — to every $10 spent on taxable goods sold within the city. The money could’ve gone toward things like emergency homeless shelters, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and multifamily rental housing, advocates for the plan said at the time.
Yet a number of local business interests, including the Central Washington Home Builders Association, bemoaned the idea, complaining that any new tax would have severe economic consequences for us all. So the City Council voted it down.
Now here they are, wondering why the problem persists and what they can do to help.
As Hauff again made clear the other day, the obvious answer to homelessness is affordable housing.
And until the City Council and local businesses are willing to invest in that obvious answer, they should stop complaining about all the sleeping bags and shopping carts they keep seeing downtown.