Sometimes sunny news arrives on cold, cloudy days.
And with three new primary-care clinics setting up shop in Yakima, that seems to be the case today.
Here’s what’s on the way, according to a Monday story from Yakima Herald-Republic business reporter Joel Donofrio:
- Construction has started on the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s newest facility, a 35,000-square-foot family-medicine clinic that should be open by fall on Summitview Avenue. The nonprofit clinic will offer a range of services, including OB/GYN, to underserved populations in the community.
- Meantime, a married couple, Dr. Christian Nilsen and Dr. Nina Ngo, have just opened the Sunny Family Medical Clinic on Creekside Loop near the Yakima Air Terminal. The clinic will provide care to patients who sign up for paid monthly memberships. The Washington natives are graduates of Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Terrace Heights.
- And Kinwell Medical Group, which opened a family-medicine clinic in Rainier Square last month, announced last week that they’ll be partnering with Premera Blue Cross to offer exclusive care to Premera customers.
All three clinics aim to address a growing shortage of primary-care doctors, a problem that’s especially acute in rural areas like the Yakima Valley.
According to a study by the Association of American Medical Colleges, the country will likely be looking at a shortage of 124,000 doctors by 2034 — including 48,000 primary-care providers.
A state spokeswoman for Premera calls it a “crisis,” and that sounds about to right to us.
So the fact that these new clinics are setting up is encouraging.
It wasn’t that long ago that Yakima had two major hospitals and what seemed to be a thriving health care community.
But times change — and money changes hands. And all of a sudden, here we are. Still battling the effects of a largely self-inflicted pandemic with fewer local options for getting fast, affordable treatment for much of anything.
We can’t help but see these new clinics as positive steps, though.
It seems especially interesting to see creative new health care options emerge — particularly ones that base care on patient needs, not the profit-driven rules of insurance companies.
“We are returning medicine back to its roots, where doctors are employed by patients and what is in their best interest, rather than insurance companies,” Dr. Ngo told the YH-R’s Donofrio. “Our mission is to provide truly accessible, affordable and personalized health care, the way medicine used to be.”
Medicine’s a lot more complicated than it used to be, so it’ll take some time to see whether Ngo and her husband can make any of that come true.
But we’ll be rooting for her Sunny Family Medical Clinic and the other two to succeed.
In times like these, a little patch of sunlight is a welcome sight.