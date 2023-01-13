Less than a month ago, a somber candlelight vigil honored the memory of about 50 people who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness in Yakima County.
The vigil was at Millennium Plaza a few days before Christmas, and it was bitterly cold that night.
This week, the weather is a little warmer. The news is, too.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, which cohosted the December vigil, is converting the 10,776-square-foot motel into permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit bought the building with $2.7 million in state funds, and workers expect to have it ready for occupancy in the next few days.
The former inn has 58 units — about the same number of people we lost to homelessness in the past year.
Funny how things come around.
They don’t happen on their own, though. Neighborhood Health CEO Rhonda Hauff and a number of others have worked diligently to attack the problem of homelessness at its roots — by finding direct ways to provide affordable housing.
They have their work cut out for them. An estimated 670 people were dealing with homelessness in the Yakima Valley in 2022. That’s up slightly from the previous year.
Neighborhood Health’s new units will be called the Neighborhood Apartments and will include amenities like kitchenettes. Four units will be retrofitted as isolation areas for people suffering from COVID-19 or other illnesses. Medical, mental health and substance abuse treatment services will also be available.
Residents will pay 30% of their income to live there.
Neighborhood Health already provides 90 other living units — and more are in the works, thanks to the efforts of other community organizations.
Justice Housing Yakima is using a $4.6 million state grant to build three acres of micro homes for additional housing relief. Meantime, the Yakima Housing Authority is working on a 54-unit project on Fruitvale Boulevard near Sixth Avenue tailored to people experiencing homelessness. And this fall, Catholic Charities will seek state funding for 73 more units in northeast Yakima.
Getting roofs over people’s heads is the first step in treating a range of problems that are caused or exacerbated by homelessness. You don’t have to be a doctor to understand that sleeping in a cardboard box under an icy overpass is a good way to get sick, and it doesn’t take an advanced psychology degree to see that living on the streets doesn’t exactly promote good mental health.
“It’s an important factor of why we as a health care organization are so involved in housing,” Neighborhood Health’s Hauff told YH-R reporter Phil Ferolito the other day. “We know that a lack of housing is a detriment to people’s health.”
It’s also a detriment to a community’s health. Businesses don’t want people sleeping on the sidewalks in front of their stores, and nobody wants mentally ill people wandering through their backyards.
Joan Davenport, Yakima’s director of city community development, thinks the Neighborhood Apartments will provide a “stabilizing presence” on North First Street. “To have boots on the ground that will be in the corridor where there is a need,” she told the YH-R, “will be helpful.”
It certainly seems like it from here.
Yakima is fortunate to have such high-level leaders and organizations working to ease local homelessness. Their compassion, cooperation and dedication are a credit to the community.