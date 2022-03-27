No doubt about it — a lot of Washingtonians fiercely oppose the three new pieces of gun legislation that became state law last week.

But let’s lower the rhetoric and slowly back away for a minute.

Here’s what these laws will do:

Limit selling, manufacturing, distributing or importing “high-capacity” magazines — specifically, no magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Weapons for the military and law enforcement, of course, are exempt.

Prohibit “ghost guns.” Under the new law, these untraceable do-it-yourself weapons can’t be assembled, distributed or sold in Washington.

Restrict where people can openly carry weapons. So no showing up at school board meetings, elections offices, the library or city hall with a sidearm or something.

Unless you’ve got your heart set on intimidating the folks at the licensing counter or you’re plotting to take out your noisy neighbor with a gun nobody would ever know you had, you should be fine. And that magazine limit? How bad a shot are you, anyway?

The new rules are simply aimed at what reasonable societies would consider extreme behavior.

Sure, these are scary times. And it’s understandable that seeking the comfort of keeping a weapon handy at all times might soothe some people’s fears.

But we haven’t seen any persuasive evidence that flooding the world with guns and more ammo will make it a more tranquil place. If anything, it’s more likely the opposite.

Staunch Second Amendment defenders, naturally, are decrying them as impeding their right to bear arms — which is hogwash. The new rules don’t prevent anyone from bearing arms, they merely regulate how you can bear them. Other people have rights, too.

Just as the First Amendment doesn’t give anyone carte blanche to say anything they please, the Second doesn’t grant absolute free license to arm yourself in any way you see fit. If that were true, why wouldn’t it be legal to build your own backyard missile silo or pack a rocket launcher with you when you go to Safeway?

That said, the sad truth is we’re skeptical that these laws will spare many lives or avoid future tragedies. They’re good ideas and we welcome them, but we doubt they’ll change much of anything.

By now, the tide of guns and ammo — legal or not — runs so high across the country that it’s hard to imagine any politically feasible strategy that could hold it back.

Despite years of national polls showing strong support for tighter gun restrictions, lawmakers around the country are hesitant to draw the fire of the powerful National Rifle Association and its relentless lobbyists.

Washington voters have already approved stricter gun laws three times in the past decade, yet here we are.

“The NRA’s stranglehold on this state has been broken,” Gov. Jay Inslee said optimistically after signing the latest trio of bills into law.

We hope the governor is right. However, we think it’ll take more than changing laws to reduce gun violence.

It’ll take changing minds.